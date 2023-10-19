Counter-Protest Parents' Rights/Anti-Transgender March Outside Gov Newsom's Home

Date:

Saturday, October 21, 2023

Time:

9:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

FSP/NMRJ/Radical Women

Email:

Location Details:

Gather at: 9700 Fair Oaks Blvd. corner Fair Oaks Blvd/New York Ave. in Fair Oaks, CA (Sacramento suburb)

From there our group of counter-demonstrators will go together to Gov Newsom's Fair Oaks home neighborhood

Extremist right wingers are terrorizing trans and queer youth by proposing and passing school board policies that require school staff to report them. These same bigots are attempting to stop students' access to literature that has 2SLGBTQIAA+ and racial themes.



Bigots affiliated with anti-trans groups and national parents’ rights groups are marching to California Governor Gavin Newsom's home on Saturday October 21 as part of a “worldwide” Stop the War on Children rally. Trans rights, reproductive justice and freedom-to-read advocates will counter-protest this right wing extremist event.



While the right wing marchers say they will be demonstrating specifically against three bills that Gov. Newsom signed at the end of the recent legislative session, organizers with the Freedom Socialist Party, the National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice-SF and Radical Women say that they support the intent of the bills.

These three groups are sponsoring Saturday's counter-protest.



Assembly Bill 665, authored by Wendy Carillo, D, Los Angeles, will allow children ages 12 and older who are enrolled in Medi-Cal to receive outpatient mental health services without the consent of their parents. This has been the case for children covered by private insurance since 2010. Corey Jackson’s Assembly Bill 1078 will bar school boards from banning books, instructional materials or curricula that are deemed inclusive and diverse. In addition, SB 107 will make California a safe haven for non-resident families seeking gender-affirming care for their transgender children.



Gather at: 9700 Fair Oaks Blvd. (corner Fair Oaks Blvd/New York Ave.) in Fair Oaks, CA (suburb of Sacramento)

From there our group of counter-demonstrators will go together to Gov Newsom's Fair Oaks home neighborhood



