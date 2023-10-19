From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Solidarity Rallies for Palestine in Santa Cruz County
Friday, October 20, 2023
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Protest
Free Palestine!
4pm: Watsonville City Plaza, 350 Main Street, Watsonville
4:30pm: Santa Cruz Clocktower, Pacific & Water Street, Santa Cruz
SOLIDARITY RALLIES on FRIDAY 10/20 in Santa Cruz County! We are calling for the END OF OCCUPATION and siege on Palestine.
