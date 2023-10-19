From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Stop The Genocide Of Palestine! End The Occupation!
Date:
Friday, October 20, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Revolutionary Workers Front
Location Details:
Israeli Consulate
456 Montgomery St.
San Francisco
Revolutionary Friday: STOP THE GENOCIDE OF PALESTINE! END THE OCCUPATION!
Friday, October 20, 2023
1:00pm - 2:00pm
Israeli Consulate (outside)
456 Montgomery St.
San Francisco, CA
Public Transportation: Nr. Montgomery St. BART
MUNI: # 1 California & any MUNI on Market St.
All are welcomed to join the Revolutionary Workers Front and Mothers On The March in front of the Israeli Consulate to demand an end to the continued genocide, illegal occupation and apartheid inflicted on Palestinians by the Zionist Israeli government.
On Tuesday, October 17th, Israel bombed Al Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, the “Palestinian Health Ministry says at least 500 people have been killed in an attack on a hospital in central Gaza.”
GAZA UPDATE Thursday, October 19th: “From Defense for Children International - Palestine : At least 1,524 Palestinian children have been killed by Israeli attacks in Gaza, according to the Ministry of Health, about 40% of the total death toll since Israeli forces began bombarding the Gaza Strip on October 7.” Many more remain trapped under the rubble.
Today, Israel continues to bomb Gaza and its borders.
Even with continued massive global demonstrations, US mainstream media / US politicians, the United Nations and heads of states in Europe still are supporting Israel.
RESISTANCE is important to support the people of Palestine.
You are welcomed to bring your own homemade messages. We have banners, chalk for your sidewalk messaging.
Stand in solidarity with the people of Palestine!
WE CALL FOR:
• AN END TO ALL U.S. MILITARY AID AND WEAPONS TO ISRAEL
• AN END TO THE BLOCKADE OF PALESTINE
• A CEASEFIRE
• BOYCOTT, DIVEST AND SANCTION ISRAEL
• END THE APARTHEID / COLONIALIZATION OF PALESTINE
VIVA VIVA PALESTINA!
Added to the calendar on Thu, Oct 19, 2023 3:11PM
