View events for the week of 10/22/2023
Palestine International

Providing the Palestinian Perspective on the Current Events in Gaza (Week 2)

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, October 22, 2023
Time:
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
This is a Hybrid Event, meaning you can attend virtually via Zoom or, in-person at the Palestine Museum US, 1764 Litchfield Turnpike, Woodbridge, Connecticut, USA
Palestine Museum US will be hosting an open house event to shed light on the current events in Gaza. In light of the Western media's biased coverage and one-sided narrative that often favors Israel, it is crucial to provide an alternative perspective that delves into the historical context and Israel's actions over the past 75 years that have contributed to the current situation. Our aim is to present a comprehensive understanding of the complex dynamics at play and offer an opportunity for visitors to uncover the true facts. By joining us at the open house, attendees will have the chance to learn about the rich historical background of Palestine and gain valuable insights that are often omitted from mainstream narratives. We invite all interested individuals to come and engage in meaningful conversations that have the potential to broaden horizons and foster a more comprehensive understanding of the Palestinian struggle for freedom and justice.
================================================================

CALL TO ACTION

Contact the White House, your Senators and Representative to:
1) Ask for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza
2) Tell them you oppose the use of American aid to pursue inhumane collective punishment
3) Prioritize the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to alleviate the suffering in Gaza

White House Comment Line
Open Tuesday-Thursday 11am-3pm EST
(202) 456-1111
Email Contact Page: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/

You can use this CALL SCRIPT to contact your Senators and Representative: https://act.uscpr.org/a/callforgaza

Senator Alex Padilla
(202) 224-3553 DC office
If voicemail box is full, try Senator Padilla's other office locations: (415) 981-9369 San Francisco office; (916) 448-2787 Sacramento office, (559) 497-5109 Fresno office; (310) 231-4494 LA office; (619) 239-3884 San Diego office
Email Contact Page: https://www.padilla.senate.gov/contact/contact-form/

Senator Laphonza Butler
(202) 224-3841
https://www.butler.senate.gov/

Congressional Switchboard
(202) 224-3121
Contact your congressperson: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative

The following are links to EMAIL Congress:

https://actionnetwork.org/letters/tell-congress-ceasefire-now?source=MC_ceasefire

https://secure.everyaction.com/hmMRwOU7ek6fs7vyOunUkw2?contactdata=fusJYG3KXTrRWID304YGwafqCwvYZSVIlMh5TLM7a63ZpfXGIL%2fcZFp98veSTOFh4F+aBa4q+EDGsCyAKtNw5gPW8ryviJ+B4uM7lemrTGY+T3OgtEIQ5UcOKrSFCnm7TiC2P6k6uzsTZsLqggD3kX3ckKR3SkBR+GMUlFicFNxhDIaix49u3w1p+fkHf1zcxuynm+0aVPPY457EWYF4Ug%3d%3d&emci=0d65531a-5f67-ee11-9937-00224832eb73&emdi=7f192579-9967-ee11-9937-00224832eb73&ceid=307880
==================================================================

US Campaign for Palestinian Rights' ACTION TOOLKIT: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1hpHkM9KlH5Yn3xq7nk9xfPtIkWZDblWnCKD8xt5DBx0/edit
================================================================

LEARN more about Palestine at:
- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)
- American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)
- Adalah Justice Project
- Eyewitness Palestine
- Grassroots Al-Quds
- BDS Movement
- Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)
- Rebuilding Alliance
- We Are Not Numbers
- teachpalestine.org
- decolonizepalestine.com
- gazaincontext.com
- palambassador.org
- https://www.gazaunlocked.org/
- https://interactive.aljazeera.com/aje/PalestineRemix/
==================================================================

READ the following books:
1) Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha
2) Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian
==================================================================

WATCH the following films:
1) "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at https://www.1948movie.com/
2) "The Price of Oslo"
Episode 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ism-ctaSbw0
Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgFWEVQTeHM
3) "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnZSaKYmP2s
For more information: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/W...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Oct 19, 2023 3:08PM
