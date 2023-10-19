*For Immediate ReleaseCONTACT INFORMATION:Angel Hess(831) 706-5025Chris Cottingham(650)303-8221vetshall.orgEVENT DATE: LOCATION:11/11/23 Veterans Hall - 846 Front Street Santa Cruz, CAVETERANS DAY CELEBRATION SANTA CRUZ 2023Dateline: Santa Cruz, CA: (11/11/23)The Vet's Hall in Santa Cruz has a big day planned for Veterans Day 2023.The day begins with a free health fair supporting our former soldiers and their families. The night is slated for some amazing local talent! Live Bands, BBQ, Food, Casino Night and Raffle Prizes. All proceeds will go to the Veterans Village of Santa Cruz County, a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to helping homeless veterans and their families in Santa Cruz County transition into permanent housing and providing them with supportive services.Veterans Health Fair: (11 am – 4 pm)Entertainment: (4 pm – 11 pm) Fundraiser for Veterans Village of Santa Cruz CountyPresale: $20.00 @ vetshall.orgDoor: $25.00Dylan Rose Band- (Headliner)Rumble SteelskinLocomotive BreathBog IronJames DurbinPlease help us support our local veterans on this very special day.