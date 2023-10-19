top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 11/11/2023
Santa Cruz Indymedia Health, Housing & Public Services

Veterans Day Fundraiser

veterans_day_fundraiser_2023_paper_flyer.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (2.8MB)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, November 11, 2023
Time:
11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Angel L. Hess
Location Details:
Veterans Hall - 846 Front Street Santa Cruz, CA
*For Immediate Release

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Angel Hess
(831) 706-5025
angelhess [at] santacruzlegal.net
Chris Cottingham
(650)303-8221
director [at] vetshall.org
vetshall.org

EVENT DATE: LOCATION:
11/11/23 Veterans Hall - 846 Front Street Santa Cruz, CA

VETERANS DAY CELEBRATION SANTA CRUZ 2023

Dateline: Santa Cruz, CA: (11/11/23)

The Vet's Hall in Santa Cruz has a big day planned for Veterans Day 2023.

The day begins with a free health fair supporting our former soldiers and their families. The night is slated for some amazing local talent! Live Bands, BBQ, Food, Casino Night and Raffle Prizes. All proceeds will go to the Veterans Village of Santa Cruz County, a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to helping homeless veterans and their families in Santa Cruz County transition into permanent housing and providing them with supportive services.

Veterans Health Fair: (11 am – 4 pm)

Entertainment: (4 pm – 11 pm) Fundraiser for Veterans Village of Santa Cruz County

Presale: $20.00 @ vetshall.org
Door: $25.00

Dylan Rose Band- (Headliner)
Rumble Steelskin
Locomotive Breath
Bog Iron
James Durbin

Please help us support our local veterans on this very special day.
For more information: http://Vetshall.org
Added to the calendar on Thu, Oct 19, 2023 11:34AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$30.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code