Veterans Day Fundraiser
Date:
Saturday, November 11, 2023
Time:
11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Angel L. Hess
Location Details:
Veterans Hall - 846 Front Street Santa Cruz, CA
*For Immediate Release
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Angel Hess
(831) 706-5025
angelhess [at] santacruzlegal.net
Chris Cottingham
(650)303-8221
director [at] vetshall.org
vetshall.org
EVENT DATE: LOCATION:
11/11/23 Veterans Hall - 846 Front Street Santa Cruz, CA
VETERANS DAY CELEBRATION SANTA CRUZ 2023
Dateline: Santa Cruz, CA: (11/11/23)
The Vet's Hall in Santa Cruz has a big day planned for Veterans Day 2023.
The day begins with a free health fair supporting our former soldiers and their families. The night is slated for some amazing local talent! Live Bands, BBQ, Food, Casino Night and Raffle Prizes. All proceeds will go to the Veterans Village of Santa Cruz County, a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to helping homeless veterans and their families in Santa Cruz County transition into permanent housing and providing them with supportive services.
Veterans Health Fair: (11 am – 4 pm)
Entertainment: (4 pm – 11 pm) Fundraiser for Veterans Village of Santa Cruz County
Presale: $20.00 @ vetshall.org
Door: $25.00
Dylan Rose Band- (Headliner)
Rumble Steelskin
Locomotive Breath
Bog Iron
James Durbin
Please help us support our local veterans on this very special day.
For more information: http://Vetshall.org
Added to the calendar on Thu, Oct 19, 2023 11:34AM
