From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
SF: All out for Gaza
Date:
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Time:
5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Palestinian Youth Movement
Location Details:
San Francisco Federal Building, 90 7th St, San Francisco, CA 94103
We need to continue to be in the streets demanding that the US stop supporting genocide! Please come out to this action. The Federal Building is at 90 7th Street between Market and Mission.
Added to the calendar on Wed, Oct 18, 2023 11:15PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network