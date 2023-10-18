SF: All out for Gaza

Date:

Thursday, October 19, 2023

Time:

5:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Palestinian Youth Movement

Location Details:

San Francisco Federal Building, 90 7th St, San Francisco, CA 94103

We need to continue to be in the streets demanding that the US stop supporting genocide! Please come out to this action. The Federal Building is at 90 7th Street between Market and Mission.