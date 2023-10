ART FOR INT'L HUMANITARIAN LAW:join artists, grandmothers and friends to paint a giant Street Mural for Gaza.Friday October 20, 1pm-6pm(come anytime--group photo at 5:30pm)CALL TO ACTIONContact the White House, your Senators and Representative to:1) Ask for a ceasefire in Gaza2) Tell them you oppose the use of American aid to pursue inhumane collective punishment3) Prioritize the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to alleviate the suffering in GazaWhite House Comment Line(202) 456-1111Email Contact Page: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/ Sen. Alex Padilla(202) 224-3553Email Contact Page: https://www.padilla.senate.gov/contact/contact-form/ Sen. Laphonza Butler(202) 224-3841Congressional Switchboard(202) 224-3121Contact your congressperson: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative OR you can use this call script: https://act.uscpr.org/a/callforgaza The following are links to email Congress: