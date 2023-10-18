From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Street Mural Painting for Gaza
Friday, October 20, 2023
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Other
Angela
San Francisco Federal Building
90 7TH ST(between Mission St and Market St), San Francisco, CA
90 7TH ST(between Mission St and Market St), San Francisco, CA
ART FOR INT'L HUMANITARIAN LAW:
join artists, grandmothers and friends to paint a giant Street Mural for Gaza.
Friday October 20, 1pm-6pm
(come anytime--group photo at 5:30pm)
CALL TO ACTION
Contact the White House, your Senators and Representative to:
1) Ask for a ceasefire in Gaza
2) Tell them you oppose the use of American aid to pursue inhumane collective punishment
3) Prioritize the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to alleviate the suffering in Gaza
White House Comment Line
(202) 456-1111
Email Contact Page: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
Sen. Alex Padilla
(202) 224-3553
Email Contact Page: https://www.padilla.senate.gov/contact/contact-form/
Sen. Laphonza Butler
(202) 224-3841
https://www.butler.senate.gov/
Congressional Switchboard
(202) 224-3121
Contact your congressperson: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative
OR you can use this call script: https://act.uscpr.org/a/callforgaza
The following are links to email Congress:
https://actionnetwork.org/letters/tell-congress-ceasefire-now?source=MC_ceasefire
https://secure.everyaction.com/hmMRwOU7ek6fs7vyOunUkw2?contactdata=fusJYG3KXTrRWID304YGwafqCwvYZSVIlMh5TLM7a63ZpfXGIL%2fcZFp98veSTOFh4F+aBa4q+EDGsCyAKtNw5gPW8ryviJ+B4uM7lemrTGY+T3OgtEIQ5UcOKrSFCnm7TiC2P6k6uzsTZsLqggD3kX3ckKR3SkBR+GMUlFicFNxhDIaix49u3w1p+fkHf1zcxuynm+0aVPPY457EWYF4Ug%3d%3d&emci=0d65531a-5f67-ee11-9937-00224832eb73&emdi=7f192579-9967-ee11-9937-00224832eb73&ceid=307880
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3004341395...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Oct 18, 2023 10:13PM
