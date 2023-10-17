top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 10/21/2023
Palestine Central Valley Anti-War

Stop The Wars Abroad-Win The War At Home Rally At Travis AFB Stop The War On Gaza

sm_ufclp-stop_the_war_10-21-23.jpg
original image (1275x1650)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, October 21, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
UFCLP
Location Details:
Guest Center California Travis AFB Air Base Parkway & Parker Rd, Fairfield
Stop The US Wars Abroad-
Win The War At Home!

Global Day of Action, Stop the War on Gaza Abolish NATO, Shutdown 800 Bases Around the World

Global Day of Action

Saturday, October 21, 2023
12:00 Noon

Guest Center California Travis AFB Air Base Parkway & Parker Rd, Fairfield

While millions in the US are without healthcare and hundreds of thousands of poor and working people are living in tents or on the streets, the US politicians from the Democrats and Republicans want to put billions more into the US war machine in Israel and Ukraine. The US supports these wars like it provoked the Soviet Union to invade Afghanistan. The US is now shipping billions more for the war against Palestinians by Israel. The AFL-CIO and all of labor need to oppose these wars and the war machine. We need labor boycotts and strikes to end these wars abroad.

While we do not support the Russian invasion of Ukraine, this war has been engineered to create a war hysteria and more war spending which is already ap- proaching $1 trillion.

At the same time, hundreds of thousands of workers from the UAW to SAG AFTRA are fighting for living wages and against contracting out, elimination of jobs through AI/Robotics and union busting. These struggles are what working people need to organize to win NOW for all people and the threat to shutdown the government should be met with a real national general strike to bust the union busters. The rise of fascism as well is a real danger and it is growing.

The main enemy is not the Russians, Chinese, or other countries, but the war criminals running the Congress & US government. This is the business of war which benefits the profiteers of the military industrial complex which own the Congress and Biden.

As part of an International Day of Action, from Italy to Turkey, Argentina and Japan, actions will take place around the world at US military bases. Travis AFB handles more cargo and passengers than any other military air terminal in the United States.

Join us To Stop The Wars Abroad & Win The War At Home

Endorsed by: United Front Committee For A Labor Party, Revolutionary Workers Front, Party of Communists

To endorse, contact: http://www.ufclp.org, info [at] ufclp.org
For more information: http://www.ufclp.org
Added to the calendar on Tue, Oct 17, 2023 4:13PM
§The US Bloody Role In Wars Around The World
by UFCLP
Tue, Oct 17, 2023 4:13PM
us_bloody_war.jpg
The US has supported wars throughout the world and has over 800 bases around the world. It is now fully backing the war on Palestinians which will add to the trillion dollar budget
http://www.ufclp.org
§A Previous Bombing Of A Palestinian School With US Bombs
by UFCLP
Tue, Oct 17, 2023 4:13PM
palestinian_school_bombed.jpg
The bombings and war on Palestinians is funded by billions of US dollars which both the Democrats and Republicans support.
http://www.ufclp.org
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$60.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code