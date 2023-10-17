From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature

View events for the week of 10/21/2023 Palestine Central Valley Anti-War Stop The Wars Abroad-Win The War At Home Rally At Travis AFB Stop The War On Gaza Import event into your personal calendar Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Event Type: Protest Organizer/Author: UFCLP Location Details: Guest Center California Travis AFB Air Base Parkway & Parker Rd, Fairfield

Win The War At Home!



Global Day of Action, Stop the War on Gaza Abolish NATO, Shutdown 800 Bases Around the World



Global Day of Action



Saturday, October 21, 2023

12:00 Noon



Guest Center California Travis AFB Air Base Parkway & Parker Rd, Fairfield



While millions in the US are without healthcare and hundreds of thousands of poor and working people are living in tents or on the streets, the US politicians from the Democrats and Republicans want to put billions more into the US war machine in Israel and Ukraine. The US supports these wars like it provoked the Soviet Union to invade Afghanistan. The US is now shipping billions more for the war against Palestinians by Israel. The AFL-CIO and all of labor need to oppose these wars and the war machine. We need labor boycotts and strikes to end these wars abroad.



While we do not support the Russian invasion of Ukraine, this war has been engineered to create a war hysteria and more war spending which is already ap- proaching $1 trillion.



At the same time, hundreds of thousands of workers from the UAW to SAG AFTRA are fighting for living wages and against contracting out, elimination of jobs through AI/Robotics and union busting. These struggles are what working people need to organize to win NOW for all people and the threat to shutdown the government should be met with a real national general strike to bust the union busters. The rise of fascism as well is a real danger and it is growing.



The main enemy is not the Russians, Chinese, or other countries, but the war criminals running the Congress & US government. This is the business of war which benefits the profiteers of the military industrial complex which own the Congress and Biden.



As part of an International Day of Action, from Italy to Turkey, Argentina and Japan, actions will take place around the world at US military bases. Travis AFB handles more cargo and passengers than any other military air terminal in the United States.



Join us To Stop The Wars Abroad & Win The War At Home



Endorsed by: United Front Committee For A Labor Party, Revolutionary Workers Front, Party of Communists



§ The US Bloody Role In Wars Around The World by UFCLP The US has supported wars throughout the world and has over 800 bases around the world. It is now fully backing the war on Palestinians which will add to the trillion dollar budget http://www.ufclp.org