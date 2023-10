Join faith leaders, elected officials, parents, children, artists, activists, and people of conscience for a virtual vigil to call for an immediate cease fire. We raise our voices to stay NO to genocide. Join us on the hour, every hour between 4pm pt and 7:30pm pt, for a 30 minute virtual vigil. Be with others in grief, bear witness, and take action to demand an immediate cease fire. Together we must stop the genocide.All are welcome. Be with others in grief, bear witness, and take action to demand an immediate cease fire.CALL TO ACTIONContact the White House, your Senators and Representative to:1) Ask for a ceasefire in Gaza2) Tell them you oppose the use of American aid to pursue inhumane collective punishment3) Prioritize the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to alleviate the suffering in GazaWhite House Comment Line(202) 456-1111Email Contact Page: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/ Sen. Alex Padilla(202) 224-3553Email Contact Page: https://www.padilla.senate.gov/contact/contact-form/ Sen. Laphonza Butler(202) 224-3841Congressional Switchboard(202) 224-3121Contact your congressperson: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative OR you can use this call script: https://act.uscpr.org/a/callforgaza The following are links to email Congress: