From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Virtual Vigil for Ceasefire
Date:
Sunday, October 15, 2023
Time:
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom (Registration link is below)
Join faith leaders, elected officials, parents, children, artists, activists, and people of conscience for a virtual vigil to call for an immediate cease fire. We raise our voices to stay NO to genocide. Join us on the hour, every hour between 4pm pt and 7:30pm pt, for a 30 minute virtual vigil. Be with others in grief, bear witness, and take action to demand an immediate cease fire. Together we must stop the genocide.
All are welcome. Be with others in grief, bear witness, and take action to demand an immediate cease fire.
CALL TO ACTION
Contact the White House, your Senators and Representative to:
1) Ask for a ceasefire in Gaza
2) Tell them you oppose the use of American aid to pursue inhumane collective punishment
3) Prioritize the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to alleviate the suffering in Gaza
White House Comment Line
(202) 456-1111
Email Contact Page: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
Sen. Alex Padilla
(202) 224-3553
Email Contact Page: https://www.padilla.senate.gov/contact/contact-form/
Sen. Laphonza Butler
(202) 224-3841
https://www.butler.senate.gov/
Congressional Switchboard
(202) 224-3121
Contact your congressperson: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative
OR you can use this call script: https://act.uscpr.org/a/callforgaza
The following are links to email Congress:
https://www.codepink.org/disarmisrael?utm_campaign=palestine_follow_up_oct_13&utm_medium=email&utm_source=codepink
https://actionnetwork.org/letters/urgent-stop-the-genocidal-bombing-of-gaza?clear_id=true&source=mc_email
https://secure.everyaction.com/hmMRwOU7ek6fs7vyOunUkw2?contactdata=fusJYG3KXTrRWID304YGwafqCwvYZSVIlMh5TLM7a63ZpfXGIL%2fcZFp98veSTOFh4F+aBa4q+EDGsCyAKtNw5gPW8ryviJ+B4uM7lemrTGY+T3OgtEIQ5UcOKrSFCnm7TiC2P6k6uzsTZsLqggD3kX3ckKR3SkBR+GMUlFicFNxhDIaix49u3w1p+fkHf1zcxuynm+0aVPPY457EWYF4Ug%3d%3d&emci=0d65531a-5f67-ee11-9937-00224832eb73&emdi=7f192579-9967-ee11-9937-00224832eb73&ceid=307880
All are welcome. Be with others in grief, bear witness, and take action to demand an immediate cease fire.
CALL TO ACTION
Contact the White House, your Senators and Representative to:
1) Ask for a ceasefire in Gaza
2) Tell them you oppose the use of American aid to pursue inhumane collective punishment
3) Prioritize the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to alleviate the suffering in Gaza
White House Comment Line
(202) 456-1111
Email Contact Page: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
Sen. Alex Padilla
(202) 224-3553
Email Contact Page: https://www.padilla.senate.gov/contact/contact-form/
Sen. Laphonza Butler
(202) 224-3841
https://www.butler.senate.gov/
Congressional Switchboard
(202) 224-3121
Contact your congressperson: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative
OR you can use this call script: https://act.uscpr.org/a/callforgaza
The following are links to email Congress:
https://www.codepink.org/disarmisrael?utm_campaign=palestine_follow_up_oct_13&utm_medium=email&utm_source=codepink
https://actionnetwork.org/letters/urgent-stop-the-genocidal-bombing-of-gaza?clear_id=true&source=mc_email
https://secure.everyaction.com/hmMRwOU7ek6fs7vyOunUkw2?contactdata=fusJYG3KXTrRWID304YGwafqCwvYZSVIlMh5TLM7a63ZpfXGIL%2fcZFp98veSTOFh4F+aBa4q+EDGsCyAKtNw5gPW8ryviJ+B4uM7lemrTGY+T3OgtEIQ5UcOKrSFCnm7TiC2P6k6uzsTZsLqggD3kX3ckKR3SkBR+GMUlFicFNxhDIaix49u3w1p+fkHf1zcxuynm+0aVPPY457EWYF4Ug%3d%3d&emci=0d65531a-5f67-ee11-9937-00224832eb73&emdi=7f192579-9967-ee11-9937-00224832eb73&ceid=307880
For more information: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/W...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Oct 15, 2023 4:23PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network