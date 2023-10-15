PLEASE COME OUT AND SUPPORT OUR CITY COLLEAGUES WHO WERE TERMINATED!PASS this information to all supporters and affected Employees who were Terminated or forced to Retire from the City and County of SF!Let's hear and speak out on Carol Isen's Report on the Status of Employees ON obtaining their jobs back!PRESS CONFERENCE1:00 PM, Monday October 16, 2023Front of City HallCivil Service Commission Meeting at 2:00 PM - Room 400Alternately call in to the Commission - Info BelowEnough is Enough 🤛🏽