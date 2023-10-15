From the Open-Publishing Calendar
SF City Press Conference To Demand Return Of Terminated City Workers
Sunday, October 15, 2023
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Press Conference
United Front Committee For A Labor Party
In Front Of SF City Hall
Polk & McAllister
PLEASE COME OUT AND SUPPORT OUR CITY COLLEAGUES WHO WERE TERMINATED!
PASS this information to all supporters and affected Employees who were Terminated or forced to Retire from the City and County of SF!
Let's hear and speak out on Carol Isen's Report on the Status of Employees ON obtaining their jobs back!
For more information: http://www.ufclp.org
