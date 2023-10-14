top
San Francisco Anti-War

Thousands In San Francisco Protest Israel US Supported Attack On Gaza and Palestinians

by Labor Video Project
Sat, Oct 14, 2023 8:31PM
Thousands rallied and marched in San Francisco against the Israel US supported attack on Gaza and the dispossession of the Palestinian people. Participants discussed how this war has affected their families and communities and the US role in supporting the Zionist state.
sm_palestine_sf_10-14-23_3.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Thousands Protest Israel US Supported Attack On Gaza and Palestinians In San Francisco
https://youtu.be/EHmHF6nqqa0
Thousands rallied and marched in San Francisco on 10/14/23 against the attack by Israel supported by the United States on the people of Gaza and Palestinians. Speakers talked about the systemic genocide and the role of Zionism and US imperialism in dispossessing the Palestinian people from the land.
Additional Media:

The AFL-CIO, SF Labor Council, Zionism, Apartheid & Labor Imperialism
https://youtu.be/-myG2d-8R30

Palestine Journalists, Educators & US Labor-An Education Panel
https://youtu.be/hpoYsuhoJeU

On 75th Anniversary of Nakba Speak Out In SF While SF Mayor In Israel Supporting Zionist Regime
https://youtu.be/wZrSDCq5ctU

Shireen Abu Akleh Presente! SF Rally Protesting Israeli Murder Of Palestinian American Journalist
https://youtu.be/fMJ_n32zPKs

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/EHmHF6nqqa0
§Palestinian Flag Waved On Market St.
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Oct 14, 2023 8:31PM
sm_palestine_sf_10-14-23_5.jpg
original image (3010x2509)
A Palestinian flag was waved as the march went by.
https://youtu.be/EHmHF6nqqa0
§International Solidarity Call At The Rally
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Oct 14, 2023 8:31PM
sm_palestine_sf_10-14-23_4.jpg
original image (3851x2313)
A call for international solidarity in this Filipino American contingent
https://youtu.be/EHmHF6nqqa0
§Part Of The Crowd Rally
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Oct 14, 2023 8:31PM
sm_palestine_sf_10-14-23_6.jpg
original image (3837x2338)
Thousands rallied in San Francisco and march through the streets
https://youtu.be/EHmHF6nqqa0
§Part Of The Crowd Of Thousands
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Oct 14, 2023 8:31PM
sm_palestine_sf_10-14-23_8.jpg
original image (3527x2035)
Justin Herman Plaza in San Francisco was packed with supporters of the Palestinian people.
https://youtu.be/EHmHF6nqqa0
§Never Again For Everyone
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Oct 14, 2023 8:31PM
sm_palestine_sf_10-14-23.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Never Again For Everyone Was Slogan Of This Poster
https://youtu.be/EHmHF6nqqa0
§A Call For Labor Blockade and Opposition To Hamas Attacks On Civilians
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Oct 14, 2023 8:31PM
sm_palestine_sf_10-14-23_7.jpg
original image (2932x2820)
One participant had a sign for a labor blockade of Israel and also protesting the attack on civilians by Hamas.
https://youtu.be/EHmHF6nqqa0
§A Rally Participant With A Tamaka
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Oct 14, 2023 8:31PM
sm_palestine_sf_10-14-23_9.jpg
original image (3280x2042)
A rally participant wore a Yamaka
https://youtu.be/EHmHF6nqqa0
§On The March
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Oct 14, 2023 8:31PM
sm_palestine_sf_protest_9-10-23.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Thousands marched through San Francisco to demand an end to the bombing of Gaza and the attacks on Palestinians
https://youtu.be/EHmHF6nqqa0
