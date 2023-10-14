From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Thousands In San Francisco Protest Israel US Supported Attack On Gaza and Palestinians
Thousands rallied and marched in San Francisco against the Israel US supported attack on Gaza and the dispossession of the Palestinian people. Participants discussed how this war has affected their families and communities and the US role in supporting the Zionist state.
Thousands Protest Israel US Supported Attack On Gaza and Palestinians In San Francisco
https://youtu.be/EHmHF6nqqa0
Thousands rallied and marched in San Francisco on 10/14/23 against the attack by Israel supported by the United States on the people of Gaza and Palestinians. Speakers talked about the systemic genocide and the role of Zionism and US imperialism in dispossessing the Palestinian people from the land.
Additional Media:
The AFL-CIO, SF Labor Council, Zionism, Apartheid & Labor Imperialism
https://youtu.be/-myG2d-8R30
Palestine Journalists, Educators & US Labor-An Education Panel
https://youtu.be/hpoYsuhoJeU
On 75th Anniversary of Nakba Speak Out In SF While SF Mayor In Israel Supporting Zionist Regime
https://youtu.be/wZrSDCq5ctU
Shireen Abu Akleh Presente! SF Rally Protesting Israeli Murder Of Palestinian American Journalist
https://youtu.be/fMJ_n32zPKs
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/EHmHF6nqqa0
Thousands rallied and marched in San Francisco on 10/14/23 against the attack by Israel supported by the United States on the people of Gaza and Palestinians. Speakers talked about the systemic genocide and the role of Zionism and US imperialism in dispossessing the Palestinian people from the land.
Additional Media:
The AFL-CIO, SF Labor Council, Zionism, Apartheid & Labor Imperialism
https://youtu.be/-myG2d-8R30
Palestine Journalists, Educators & US Labor-An Education Panel
https://youtu.be/hpoYsuhoJeU
On 75th Anniversary of Nakba Speak Out In SF While SF Mayor In Israel Supporting Zionist Regime
https://youtu.be/wZrSDCq5ctU
Shireen Abu Akleh Presente! SF Rally Protesting Israeli Murder Of Palestinian American Journalist
https://youtu.be/fMJ_n32zPKs
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/EHmHF6nqqa0
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network