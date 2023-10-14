top
Central Valley
Central Valley
protest cheer
Central Valley Education & Student Activism Environment & Forest Defense Racial Justice

2023 State of California Black Agriculture - California State Capitol West Steps

2023_state_of_california_black_agriculture.jpg
Date:
Friday, October 27, 2023
Time:
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Press Conference
Organizer/Author:
Khubaka, Michael Harris
Email:
Phone:
2792079043
Location Details:
California State Capitol - West Steps
October 2023 is California Farmer and Farmworker Month

Join us as we explore the State of California Black Agriculture, our signature celebration Farm to Fork Friday, "A Taste of California Grown, Pan African Cuisine" to follow events at our California State Capitol.

Past, present and future challenges and opportunities are explored as we craft a positive new way forward in the spirit of SacKanda, our Ancient Future.

2023 World Dashiki Week and our Golden Harvest Parade and Festival are showcased in a good way...

California Black Agriculture Producers are currently 1/2 of 1 percent of our #1 US Agriculture Industry, "Can We Just Grow Some Food?" is our baseline offering as we consider global conversations of addressing the impacts of Environmental Climate Change.

Added to the calendar on Sat, Oct 14, 2023 4:56PM
