2023 State of California Black Agriculture - California State Capitol West Steps

Friday, October 27, 2023

11:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Press Conference

Khubaka, Michael Harris

2792079043

California State Capitol - West Steps

October 2023 is California Farmer and Farmworker Month



Join us as we explore the State of California Black Agriculture, our signature celebration Farm to Fork Friday, "A Taste of California Grown, Pan African Cuisine" to follow events at our California State Capitol.



Past, present and future challenges and opportunities are explored as we craft a positive new way forward in the spirit of SacKanda, our Ancient Future.



2023 World Dashiki Week and our Golden Harvest Parade and Festival are showcased in a good way...



California Black Agriculture Producers are currently 1/2 of 1 percent of our #1 US Agriculture Industry, "Can We Just Grow Some Food?" is our baseline offering as we consider global conversations of addressing the impacts of Environmental Climate Change.



