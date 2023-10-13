top
San Francisco
protest cheer
San Francisco Education & Student Activism Labor & Workers

Stop SF Union Busting On Civil Service - Rehire Over 1,000 CCSF Workers - No Outsourcing

Date:
Monday, October 16, 2023
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
United Front Committee For A Labor Party
Location Details:
San Francisco Civil Service Commission
Rm 400
San Francisco City Hall
San Francisco City workers and non-profit workers will be speaking out at the San Francisco Civil Service Commission on Monday October 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM about the frontal attack on civil service. Mayor London Breed and the Department of Human Resources under Carol Isen wants to allow managers to ignore the rule of three and pick and choose their cronies, relatives and personal favorites to get city jobs from list as a whole. Civil Service was set up to stop the corruption of public jobs and now the City management want to get rid of merit in hiring.
Unfortunately, most of the union leadership including SEIU 1021 officials are not even informing the members about this attack on San Francisco Civil Service. They are allowing management to destroy civil service without a peep. Who are these "leaders"?
At the same time the San Francisco civil service commission is voting for billions of dollars on outside private contractors and non-profits like HealthRight 360 where workers do the same work as SF City workers.
There is a massive corruption crisis with nepotism and kickbacks and no oversight by the city of these outsourced contracts. These non-profit executives then support the same Democratic politicians who give them public funds to displace City workers.
The Democrats have also set up "business districts" across the city who also do the work of City workers and whose workers are paid substandard wages. This union busting must be stopped and workers are demanding equal pay for equal work.
Also fired SF CCSF workers who were terminated for refusing to take the vaccine will be speak out to demand their jobs. They will be speaking out.

Endorsed by United Front Committee For A Labor Party
San Francisco City Workers United
Revolutionary Workers Front
For more information:
http://www.ufclp.org

Added to the calendar on Fri, Oct 13, 2023 8:54PM
