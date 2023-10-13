top
Palestine

Palestine East Bay

End Israel's War and Occupation of Palestine!

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, October 21, 2023
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Speak Out Socialists
Location Details:
2727 Event Space, 2727 California Street, Berkeley, CA 94703
END ISRAEL’S WAR AND OCCUPATION OF PALESTINE!

In the wake of the indiscriminate attack by Palestinian military forces from Hamas, which has left some 1,200 people dead and 2,000 wounded, the Israeli government is blaming Palestinian’s for Hamas’s attack, and promising to make Palestinians pay “an unprecedented price.” Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has announced that Israel has begun a “long and difficult war” to turn Gaza into “rubble.” President Biden has said that U.S. support for Israel’s massacre is “rock solid and unwavering.”

Since 1967, the Gaza Strip and the West Bank have been militarily occupied and controlled by Israel. Israel has used the occupation to further its genocidal erasure of the Palestinian people to take more of their land, and force Palestinians to live like prisoners, under constant violence, or trapped in Gaza, under a constant state of siege. And the U.S. has supported Israel every step of the way.

We cannot be silent in the face of this slaughter of Palestinians. We must stand up and demand:

END THE ISRAELI WAR AND OCCUPATION OF PALESTINE!
DOWN WITH THE GENOCIDAL ISRAELI STATE!
NO U.S. AID to ISRAEL!

Join us for a presentation and discussion about the current situation, what has led to this, and what role we can play here in the U.S.

4pm PT - 2727 Event Space, 2727 California Street, Berkeley, CA 94703

Can’t join us in person? Join on Zoom:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82158800683?pwd=N2J6UjgxNWhNak1WRWdUdm9CUit4QT09

Meeting ID: 821 5880 0683
Passcode: 340756

One tap mobile
+16699009128,,82158800683#,,,,340756# US

+16694449171,,82158800683#,,,,340756# US

Dial by your location
+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
For more information: https://speakoutsocialists.org/10-21-23-th/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Oct 13, 2023 4:44PM
