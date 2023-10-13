END ISRAEL’S WAR AND OCCUPATION OF PALESTINE!In the wake of the indiscriminate attack by Palestinian military forces from Hamas, which has left some 1,200 people dead and 2,000 wounded, the Israeli government is blaming Palestinian’s for Hamas’s attack, and promising to make Palestinians pay “an unprecedented price.” Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has announced that Israel has begun a “long and difficult war” to turn Gaza into “rubble.” President Biden has said that U.S. support for Israel’s massacre is “rock solid and unwavering.”Since 1967, the Gaza Strip and the West Bank have been militarily occupied and controlled by Israel. Israel has used the occupation to further its genocidal erasure of the Palestinian people to take more of their land, and force Palestinians to live like prisoners, under constant violence, or trapped in Gaza, under a constant state of siege. And the U.S. has supported Israel every step of the way.We cannot be silent in the face of this slaughter of Palestinians. We must stand up and demand:END THE ISRAELI WAR AND OCCUPATION OF PALESTINE!DOWN WITH THE GENOCIDAL ISRAELI STATE!NO U.S. AID to ISRAEL!Join us for a presentation and discussion about the current situation, what has led to this, and what role we can play here in the U.S.4pm PT - 2727 Event Space, 2727 California Street, Berkeley, CA 94703Can’t join us in person? Join on Zoom:Meeting ID: 821 5880 0683Passcode: 340756One tap mobile+16699009128,,82158800683#,,,,340756# US+16694449171,,82158800683#,,,,340756# USDial by your location+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)