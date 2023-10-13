From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Providing the Palestinian Perspective on the Current Events in Gaza
Date:
Sunday, October 15, 2023
Time:
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
This is a Hybrid Event, meaning you can attend virtually via Zoom or, in-person at the Palestine Museum US, 1764 Litchfield Turnpike, Woodbridge, Connecticut, USA.
We would like to announce that Palestine Museum US will be hosting an open house event to shed light on the current events in Gaza. In light of the Western media's biased coverage and one-sided narrative that often favors Israel, it is crucial to provide an alternative perspective that delves into the historical context and Israel's actions over the past 75 years that have contributed to the current situation. Our aim is to present a comprehensive understanding of the complex dynamics at play and offer an opportunity for visitors to uncover the true facts. By joining us at the open house, attendees will have the chance to learn about the rich historical background of Palestine and gain valuable insights that are often omitted from mainstream narratives. We invite all interested individuals to come and engage in meaningful conversations that have the potential to broaden horizons and foster a more comprehensive understanding of the Palestinian struggle for freedom and justice.
Ways to help Palestinians:
1) Call your US House Representatives (202-225-3121) and US Senators (202-224-3121) and ask for immediate ceasefire in Gaza and let humanitarian aid into Gaza.
2) Sign the following:
https://actionnetwork.org/letters/urgent-stop-the-genocidal-bombing-of-gaza?clear_id=true&source=mc_email
https://www.codepink.org/disarmisrael?utm_campaign=palestine_follow_up_oct_13&utm_medium=email&utm_source=codepink
https://action.cair.com/a/gazaunderattack
https://secure.everyaction.com/hmMRwOU7ek6fs7vyOunUkw2?contactdata=fusJYG3KXTrRWID304YGwafqCwvYZSVIlMh5TLM7a63ZpfXGIL%2fcZFp98veSTOFh4F+aBa4q+EDGsCyAKtNw5gPW8ryviJ+B4uM7lemrTGY+T3OgtEIQ5UcOKrSFCnm7TiC2P6k6uzsTZsLqggD3kX3ckKR3SkBR+GMUlFicFNxhDIaix49u3w1p+fkHf1zcxuynm+0aVPPY457EWYF4Ug%3d%3d&emci=0d65531a-5f67-ee11-9937-00224832eb73&emdi=7f192579-9967-ee11-9937-00224832eb73&ceid=307880
https://afsc.org/action/end-violence-and-occupation-palestine-and-israel
https://act.uscpr.org/a/%20stop-funding-israels-massacres
https://act.jewishvoiceforpeace.org/a/endviolenceendoccupation?sourceid=1002359&emci=40fd6d07-ef65-ee11-9937-00224832eb73&emdi=07bb8423-ef65-ee11-9937-00224832eb73&ceid=233839
https://www.codepink.org/indefensible
3) Learn more about Palestine at:
- American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)
- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)
- Rebuilding Alliance
- Adalah Justice Project
- Eyewitness Palestine
- Grassroots Al-Quds
- BDS Movement
- Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)
- We Are Not Numbers
- teachpalestine.org
- decolonizepalestine.com
- gazaincontext.com
- palambassador.org
- https://www.gazaunlocked.org/
- https://interactive.aljazeera.com/aje/PalestineRemix/
4) Read the following books:
- Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian
- Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha
5) Watch the following films:
- "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at https://www.1948movie.com/
- "The Price of Oslo"
Episode 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ism-ctaSbw0
Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgFWEVQTeHM
- "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnZSaKYmP2s
6) Boycott HP, PUMA, Sabra, SodaStream, ZARA, AHAVA, Airbnb, Expedia, Chevron
For more information: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/W...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Oct 13, 2023 11:29AM
