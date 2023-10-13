From the Open-Publishing Newswire

From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Providing the Palestinian Perspective on the Current Events in Gaza

Date:

Sunday, October 15, 2023

Time:

11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

This is a Hybrid Event, meaning you can attend virtually via Zoom or, in-person at the Palestine Museum US, 1764 Litchfield Turnpike, Woodbridge, Connecticut, USA.





Ways to help Palestinians:



1) Call your US House Representatives (202-225-3121) and US Senators (202-224-3121) and ask for immediate ceasefire in Gaza and let humanitarian aid into Gaza.



2) Sign the following:

https://actionnetwork.org/letters/urgent-stop-the-genocidal-bombing-of-gaza?clear_id=true&source=mc_email



https://www.codepink.org/disarmisrael?utm_campaign=palestine_follow_up_oct_13&utm_medium=email&utm_source=codepink



https://action.cair.com/a/gazaunderattack



https://secure.everyaction.com/hmMRwOU7ek6fs7vyOunUkw2?contactdata=fusJYG3KXTrRWID304YGwafqCwvYZSVIlMh5TLM7a63ZpfXGIL%2fcZFp98veSTOFh4F+aBa4q+EDGsCyAKtNw5gPW8ryviJ+B4uM7lemrTGY+T3OgtEIQ5UcOKrSFCnm7TiC2P6k6uzsTZsLqggD3kX3ckKR3SkBR+GMUlFicFNxhDIaix49u3w1p+fkHf1zcxuynm+0aVPPY457EWYF4Ug%3d%3d&emci=0d65531a-5f67-ee11-9937-00224832eb73&emdi=7f192579-9967-ee11-9937-00224832eb73&ceid=307880



https://afsc.org/action/end-violence-and-occupation-palestine-and-israel



https://act.uscpr.org/a/%20stop-funding-israels-massacres



https://act.jewishvoiceforpeace.org/a/endviolenceendoccupation?sourceid=1002359&emci=40fd6d07-ef65-ee11-9937-00224832eb73&emdi=07bb8423-ef65-ee11-9937-00224832eb73&ceid=233839



https://www.codepink.org/indefensible



3) Learn more about Palestine at:

- American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)

- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)

- Rebuilding Alliance

- Adalah Justice Project

- Eyewitness Palestine

- Grassroots Al-Quds

- BDS Movement

- Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)

- We Are Not Numbers

- teachpalestine.org

- decolonizepalestine.com

- gazaincontext.com

- palambassador.org

- https://www.gazaunlocked.org/

- https://interactive.aljazeera.com/aje/PalestineRemix/



4) Read the following books:

- Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian

- Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha



5) Watch the following films:

- "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at

- "The Price of Oslo"

Episode 1:

Episode 2:

- "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at



6) Boycott HP, PUMA, Sabra, SodaStream, ZARA, AHAVA, Airbnb, Expedia, Chevron We would like to announce that Palestine Museum US will be hosting an open house event to shed light on the current events in Gaza. In light of the Western media's biased coverage and one-sided narrative that often favors Israel, it is crucial to provide an alternative perspective that delves into the historical context and Israel's actions over the past 75 years that have contributed to the current situation. Our aim is to present a comprehensive understanding of the complex dynamics at play and offer an opportunity for visitors to uncover the true facts. By joining us at the open house, attendees will have the chance to learn about the rich historical background of Palestine and gain valuable insights that are often omitted from mainstream narratives. We invite all interested individuals to come and engage in meaningful conversations that have the potential to broaden horizons and foster a more comprehensive understanding of the Palestinian struggle for freedom and justice.Ways to help Palestinians:1) Call your US House Representatives (202-225-3121) and US Senators (202-224-3121) and ask for immediate ceasefire in Gaza and let humanitarian aid into Gaza.2) Sign the following:3) Learn more about Palestine at:- American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)- Rebuilding Alliance- Adalah Justice Project- Eyewitness Palestine- Grassroots Al-Quds- BDS Movement- Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)- We Are Not Numbers- teachpalestine.org- decolonizepalestine.com- gazaincontext.com- palambassador.org4) Read the following books:- Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian- Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha5) Watch the following films:- "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at https://www.1948movie.com/ - "The Price of Oslo"Episode 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ism-ctaSbw0 Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgFWEVQTeHM - "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnZSaKYmP2s 6) Boycott HP, PUMA, Sabra, SodaStream, ZARA, AHAVA, Airbnb, Expedia, Chevron