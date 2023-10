The screening of the film will be followed by Q&A discussion with film Director Mohammad Bakri.Muhammad Bakri's film "Jenin, Jenin" caused a storm in Israel and even made it to the Supreme Court (which made a decision banning its release). The film deals with the events of Jenin in April 2002, when the Israeli Army invaded the West Bank town and the refugee camp as part of the so-called "Operation Defensive Shield.” Palestinians as well as human rights groups accuse Israel of war crimes committed during the siege and invasion of the Palestinian refugee camp in April 2002. "Jenin Jenin" demonstrates the extent of Israeli oppression and terror and the effects they have left behind.Ways to help Palestinians:1) Call your US House Representatives (202-225-3121) and US Senators (202-224-3121) and ask for immediate ceasefire in Gaza and let humanitarian aid into Gaza.2) Sign the following:3) Learn more about Palestine at:- American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)- Rebuilding Alliance- Adalah Justice Project- Eyewitness Palestine- Grassroots Al-Quds- BDS Movement- Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)- We Are Not Numbers- teachpalestine.org- decolonizepalestine.com- gazaincontext.com- palambassador.org4) Read the following books:- Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian- Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha5) Watch the following films:- "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at https://www.1948movie.com/ - "The Price of Oslo"Episode 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ism-ctaSbw0 Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgFWEVQTeHM - "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnZSaKYmP2s 6) Boycott HP, PUMA, Sabra, SodaStream, ZARA, AHAVA, Airbnb, Expedia, Chevron