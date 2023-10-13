From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Rising: Matt Buttler's Reckless Son - One Night Only at The Marsh San Francisco Mainstage
Wednesday, November 01, 2023
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Concert/Show
The Marsh
1062 Valencia St
San Francisco, CA 94110
Reckless Son, a solo show from singer songwriter Matt Butler, was inspired by his experience performing inside places like Ohio's Chillicothe Correctional Institution, Utah's Gunnison Prison, and New York’s Rikers Island. It's a collection of music, monologues, personal history, and lessons learned from those behind the walls. Filled with Americana songs influenced by Woody Guthrie, Townes Van Zandt, and other troubadours, Reckless Son is more than a show. It's a calling.
The show will be followed by a talkback with Matt's non-profit Art That Serves.
All artist proceeds from tonight’s performance will go to Art That Serves, a 501(c)3 organization that delivers artistic programs and experiences to the incarcerated. To learn more and to support, visit http://www.artthatserves.org.
For more information: https://themarsh.org/
