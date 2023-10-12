top
Americas

Americas San Francisco Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Report On 50th Anniversary Of Chilean Coup With Chilean American UTPE Member Lisa Milos

chile_coup_collage.jpg
Date:
Friday, October 20, 2023
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Labor Education Project On AFL-CIO Operations
Location Details:
518 Valencia St/16th St.
San Francisco
This is the 50th anniversary of the US and AFL-CIO supported coup in Chile in 1973. The repression and privatization that the coup and Pinochet brought still torments the people and country.

Join Elisabeth Milos, a Chilean American and member of CWA UPTE UCSF as well as LEPAIO who will be reporting on her trip to Chile on September 11th. She will also show video from her trip.
The Labor Education Project on The AFL-CIO International Operations LEPAIO was formed to educate US trade unionists and workers about the role of the AFL-CIO around the world. The AFL-CIO is receiving over $75 million for the operations of the Solidarity Center which has is in 62 countries around the world and has been engaged in supporting pro-corporate unions and backing US coups and interventions.

LEPAIO
https://aflcio-int.education
info [at] aflcio-int.education
Co-sponsored by KPOO WorkWeek


Additional Media:

Stop AFL-CIO CIA Supported Coups! Speak Out & Action At AFL-CIO HQ On 50th Anniversary of Chile Coup
https://youtu.be/MrPWFpTWyAQ

“Chile 50 Years After 1,000 Days That Shook The Backyard Of Imperialism”:
https://youtu.be/BkNX8_d5fqQ

The Workers Do Not Participate In The Government, They Are The Government Los Trabajadores No Participan En El Gobierno, Son El Gobierno
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I1gk0c1WwJQ

The US, CIA, AFL-CIO, AIFLD &The 1973 Chilean Coup With Professor Ruth Needleman
https://youtu.be/Kw2NQbZgH-o

Chile's 9/11 & The Rise Of US Fascism
https://youtu.be/FMRrZWbaIOk

Memories of Chile On The 49th Anniversary Of The US AFL-CIO Supported Coup
https://portside.org/2017-07-03/memories-chili

1962-1979: The AFL-CIO and Trade Union Counterinsurgency US INTERFERENCE. PART II (FINAL
)https://www.voltairenet.org/article30046.html

U.S. Labor Reps. Conspired to Overthrow Elected Governments in Latin America
http://www.laboreducator.org/darkpast4.htm

“If the health workers of Chile collapse, the entire population will suffer”
https://publicservices.international/resources/news/carolina-espinoza-if-the-health-workers-of-chile-collapse-the-entire-population-will-suffer?id=11809&lang=en

U.S. Responsibility for the Coup in Chile
http://www.namebase.net:82/chile.html


For more information: https://aflcio-int.education
Added to the calendar on Thu, Oct 12, 2023 11:02PM
§Chilean Dictator Pinochet Was Supported By US & AFL-CIO
by Labor Education Project On AFL-CIO Operations
Thu, Oct 12, 2023 11:02PM
sm_chile_coup_troops_buring_poster.jpg
original image (616x780)
The military coup and the dictatorship of Pinochet was financed, organized and implemented by Nixon, Kissinger and the leadership of the AFL-CIO. Tens of thousands of trade unionists and workers were jailed, tortured and murdered.
https://aflcio-int.education
§Chile Workers Were On The March In 1973
by Labor Education Project On AFL-CIO Operations
Thu, Oct 12, 2023 11:02PM
chile_workers_marching_1973.jpg
The workers assemblies and councils were organizing to take over production and thwart the capitalists who were sabotaging the economy. The US and AFL-CIO financed strike at the mines and also a trucker's strike which was controlled by the truck owners and paid for by the CIA through the AFL-CIO American Institute Of Free Labor Development AIFLD.
https://aflcio-int.education
Add Your Comments
Latest Comments
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE
AUTHOR
DATE
Commemorating 50th Annivesary Of AFL-CIO Supported Chile Coup
Labor Education Project On AFL-CIO Operations
Fri, Oct 13, 2023 9:28PM
