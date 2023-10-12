From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Date:
Saturday, October 14, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
SF Ferry Building- Harry Bridges Plaza
Near Embarcadero Bart
Near Embarcadero Bart
Ways to help Palestinians:
1) Call your US House Representatives (202-225-3121) and US Senators (202-224-3121) and ask for immediate ceasefire in Gaza and let humanitarian aid into Gaza.
2) Sign the following:
https://actionnetwork.org/letters/urgent-stop-the-genocidal-bombing-of-gaza?clear_id=true&source=mc_email
https://action.cair.com/a/gazaunderattack
https://secure.everyaction.com/hmMRwOU7ek6fs7vyOunUkw2?contactdata=fusJYG3KXTrRWID304YGwafqCwvYZSVIlMh5TLM7a63ZpfXGIL%2fcZFp98veSTOFh4F+aBa4q+EDGsCyAKtNw5gPW8ryviJ+B4uM7lemrTGY+T3OgtEIQ5UcOKrSFCnm7TiC2P6k6uzsTZsLqggD3kX3ckKR3SkBR+GMUlFicFNxhDIaix49u3w1p+fkHf1zcxuynm+0aVPPY457EWYF4Ug%3d%3d&emci=0d65531a-5f67-ee11-9937-00224832eb73&emdi=7f192579-9967-ee11-9937-00224832eb73&ceid=307880
https://afsc.org/action/end-violence-and-occupation-palestine-and-israel
https://act.uscpr.org/a/%20stop-funding-israels-massacres
https://act.jewishvoiceforpeace.org/a/endviolenceendoccupation?sourceid=1002359&emci=40fd6d07-ef65-ee11-9937-00224832eb73&emdi=07bb8423-ef65-ee11-9937-00224832eb73&ceid=233839
https://www.codepink.org/indefensible
https://act.uscpr.org/a/supportsami?contactdata=upk72UEc0ur6FM9CmSvnIcRtsTE5EQvro+lWQOB2oSdeXoKPKmIYGprK56sSx8cr0kd8NbyiMrETY10jv5w4CKanchaJBgo9cr89ia9dpLaN%2fM74k76HzYe2KqSy+Go23QLT9IkQYPztW41oiF57fc+Aa1hyG7j9wVrOBQh4XngG0f0GaSZIdht6GGff3Fvq&emci=ea1b6dc6-b163-ee11-9937-00224832eb73&emdi=aad1ee4c-be63-ee11-9937-00224832eb73&ceid=1631053
3) Learn more about Palestine at:
- American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)
- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)
- Rebuilding Alliance
- Adalah Justice Project
- Eyewitness Palestine
- Grassroots Al-Quds
- BDS Movement
- Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)
- We Are Not Numbers
- teachpalestine.org
- decolonizepalestine.com
- gazaincontext.com
- palambassador.org
- https://www.gazaunlocked.org/
- https://interactive.aljazeera.com/aje/PalestineRemix/
4) Read the following books:
- Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian
- Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha
5) Watch the following films:
- "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at https://www.1948movie.com/
- "The Price of Oslo"
Episode 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ism-ctaSbw0
Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgFWEVQTeHM
- "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnZSaKYmP2s
6) Boycott HP, PUMA, Sabra, SodaStream, ZARA, AHAVA, Airbnb, Expedia, Chevron
Added to the calendar on Thu, Oct 12, 2023 5:21PM
