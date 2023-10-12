From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Stop The Genocide; End The Occupation
Date:
Friday, October 13, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Revolutionary Workers Front
Location Details:
456 Montgomery St.
San Francisco
San Francisco
Revolutionary Friday: Stop The Genocide; End The Occupation
Friday, October 13, 2023
1:00pm – 2:00pm
Israeli Consulate (outside)
456 Montgomery St.
SF
All are welcomed to join the Revolutionary Workers Front and Mothers On The March in front of the Israeli Consulate to demand an end to the continued genocide, illegal occupation and apartheid inflicted on Palestinians by the Zionist Israeli government.
As of Wednesday, October 11
• At least 1,120 people in Gaza have been killed (approximately 326 of them children) and 5,300 injured.
• Israeli fighter jets have struck 450 targets in northern Gaza in 24 hours.
• More than 300,000 people have been displaced in Gaza.²
• Israel has cut off lifelines of electricity, water, food and fuel to Gaza.
Stand in solidarity with the people of Palestine!
WE CALL FOR:
AN END TO ALL U.S. MILITARY AID AND WEAPONS TO ISRAEL
AN END THE BLOCKADE OF PALESTINE
BOYCOTT, DIVEST AND SANCTION ISRAEL
BOYCOTT BIRTHRIGHT
Friday, October 13, 2023
1:00pm – 2:00pm
Israeli Consulate (outside)
456 Montgomery St.
SF
All are welcomed to join the Revolutionary Workers Front and Mothers On The March in front of the Israeli Consulate to demand an end to the continued genocide, illegal occupation and apartheid inflicted on Palestinians by the Zionist Israeli government.
As of Wednesday, October 11
• At least 1,120 people in Gaza have been killed (approximately 326 of them children) and 5,300 injured.
• Israeli fighter jets have struck 450 targets in northern Gaza in 24 hours.
• More than 300,000 people have been displaced in Gaza.²
• Israel has cut off lifelines of electricity, water, food and fuel to Gaza.
Stand in solidarity with the people of Palestine!
WE CALL FOR:
AN END TO ALL U.S. MILITARY AID AND WEAPONS TO ISRAEL
AN END THE BLOCKADE OF PALESTINE
BOYCOTT, DIVEST AND SANCTION ISRAEL
BOYCOTT BIRTHRIGHT
Added to the calendar on Thu, Oct 12, 2023 2:28PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network