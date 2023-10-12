Stop The Genocide; End The Occupation

Date:

Friday, October 13, 2023

Time:

1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Revolutionary Workers Front

Location Details:

456 Montgomery St.

San Francisco

Revolutionary Friday: Stop The Genocide; End The Occupation

Friday, October 13, 2023

1:00pm – 2:00pm



Israeli Consulate (outside)

456 Montgomery St.

SF



All are welcomed to join the Revolutionary Workers Front and Mothers On The March in front of the Israeli Consulate to demand an end to the continued genocide, illegal occupation and apartheid inflicted on Palestinians by the Zionist Israeli government.



As of Wednesday, October 11



• At least 1,120 people in Gaza have been killed (approximately 326 of them children) and 5,300 injured.

• Israeli fighter jets have struck 450 targets in northern Gaza in 24 hours.

• More than 300,000 people have been displaced in Gaza.²

• Israel has cut off lifelines of electricity, water, food and fuel to Gaza.



Stand in solidarity with the people of Palestine!



WE CALL FOR:



AN END TO ALL U.S. MILITARY AID AND WEAPONS TO ISRAEL



AN END THE BLOCKADE OF PALESTINE



BOYCOTT, DIVEST AND SANCTION ISRAEL



BOYCOTT BIRTHRIGHT