San Francisco Education & Student Activism Labor & Workers

UESF Educators & Paras Fed Up! San Francisco SFUSD Workers Take Strike Vote

by Labor Video Project
Thu, Oct 12, 2023 11:56AM
Thousands of SFUSD UESF members came to Balboa High to take a strike vote.
sm_uesf1_10-11-23.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Thousands of San Francisco members of United Educator of San Francisco took a strike vote on Wednesday October 11, 2023 for living wages and against short staffing. They talked about the difficulty of surviving in San Francisco with the cost of housing and living for teachers and para professionals.

The District management has also threatened to close schools to solve the district's budget crisis and outsource the entire custodial staff which UESF members called a union busting tactic.

While there are over 80 billionaires in San Francisco public schools workers can’t afford to live in San Francisco.

Additional Media:

Payroll Chaos Kills At SFUSD: UESF SEIU 1021 Workers Fed Up With "Empower" Program That Is A Wreck
https://youtu.be/BrqaxUOR_ro

"Give Us Our Money" SF UESF Sleep-in & Occupation of SFUSD To Get Back Pay For Their Members
https://youtu.be/lkGP6v--84o

No Cuts In the Classes! Trusteeship Threatened As SF UESF Teachers & Students Protest At SFUSD HQ
https://youtu.be/p-zk1okKQXw

San Francisco School Board made harmful budget choices for students
https://www.sfexaminer.com/opinion/san-francisco-school-board-made-harmful-budget-choices-for-students/?fbclid=IwAR34cgzXCA5G77L_r8BxYd5XqoaM4XMbi9Wank11eZmXWsedH0fs-ypgPQc

‘A cruel austerity agenda is the antithesis of what our students and schools need’
https://www.sfexaminer.com/opinion/do-not-divest-from-direct-student-services-to-balance-s-f-school-budget/

They Don't Care About Our Safety! UESF Teachers/Students/Staff Protest Lack of Testing & Protection
https://youtu.be/sBSguJmsguI

My Working Conditions Are My Student's Living Conditions" SF UESF Teachers Caravan & Rally Protest
https://youtu.be/t6sgpNGHfpM

Demos, Billionaires & War On Teachers & Public Education From SFUSD To OUSD With Jack Gerson
https://youtu.be/u52tZhMIt7M

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/DxMw_Lu7Dlk
§UESF Members At The Strike Vote At Balboa High
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Oct 12, 2023 11:56AM
sm_uesf3_10-11-23.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Teachers are angry about the failure to have living wages and also the short staffing.
https://youtu.be/DxMw_Lu7Dlk
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
