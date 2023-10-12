Thousands of SFUSD UESF members came to Balboa High to take a strike vote.

Thousands of San Francisco members of United Educator of San Francisco took a strike vote on Wednesday October 11, 2023 for living wages and against short staffing. They talked about the difficulty of surviving in San Francisco with the cost of housing and living for teachers and para professionals.The District management has also threatened to close schools to solve the district's budget crisis and outsource the entire custodial staff which UESF members called a union busting tactic.While there are over 80 billionaires in San Francisco public schools workers can't afford to live in San Francisco.