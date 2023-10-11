From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Jose: Stand with Palestine
Date:
Sunday, October 15, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Palestinian Youth Movement & others
Email:
Location Details:
Stevens Creek Blvd & Winchester Blvd, San Jose
SAN JOSE: STAND WITH PALESTINE!
Meet us at the corner of Stevens Creek and Winchester in San Jose to defend Palestine's right to resist, and demand an end to Zionist occupation and US aid to Israel.
We will have the protest and march from 1pm - 2:30pm, followed by Dhuhur prayer at 2:30pm.
Organized by a coalition including Palestinian Youth Movement, Silicon Valley for Palestine, Hero Tent, FRSO, PSL, SDS, Justice for Palestinians, and the San Jose Peace and Justice Center.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/CyRYw5zPJH8/?i...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Oct 11, 2023 3:49PM
