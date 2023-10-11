San Jose: Stand with Palestine

Date:

Sunday, October 15, 2023

Time:

1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Palestinian Youth Movement & others

Email:

Location Details:

Stevens Creek Blvd & Winchester Blvd, San Jose

SAN JOSE: STAND WITH PALESTINE!



Meet us at the corner of Stevens Creek and Winchester in San Jose to defend Palestine's right to resist, and demand an end to Zionist occupation and US aid to Israel.



We will have the protest and march from 1pm - 2:30pm, followed by Dhuhur prayer at 2:30pm.



Organized by a coalition including Palestinian Youth Movement, Silicon Valley for Palestine, Hero Tent, FRSO, PSL, SDS, Justice for Palestinians, and the San Jose Peace and Justice Center.