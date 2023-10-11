top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 10/28/2023
South Bay Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Report From Chile On The 50th Anniversary of The US AFL-CIO Supported Coup In Chile

sm_lepaio_chile_sj_meeting6.jpeg
original image (481x622)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
San Jose Peace & Justice Center & LEPAIO
Location Details:
San Jose Peace & Justice Center
48 S. Seventh Street, Suite 101
San Jose
This is the 50th anniversary of the US and AFL-CIO supported coup in Chile. The repression and privatization that the coup and Pinochet brought still torments the people and country.
Join Elisabeth Milos, a Chilean American and member of CWA UPTE UCSF as well as LEPAIO who will be reporting on her trip to Chile on September 11th. She will also show video from her trip and she will be joined by Alicia Carvajal, a Chilean American and survivor of the 1973 coup who will share here experiences.
The co-sponsor Labor Education Project on The AFL-CIO International Operations LEPAIO was formed to educate US trade unionists and workers about the role of the AFL-CIO around the world. The AFL-CIO is receiving over $75 million for the operations of the Solidarity Center which has is in 62 countries around the world and has been engaged in supporting pro-corporate unions and backing US coups and interventions.
Additional Media:
Stop AFL-CIO CIA Supported Coups! Speak Out & Action At AFL-CIO HQ On 50th Anniversary of Chile Coup
https://youtu.be/MrPWFpTWyAQ
“Chile 50 Years After 1,000 Days That Shook The Backyard Of Imperialism”:
https://youtu.be/BkNX8_d5fqQ
The Workers Do Not Participate In The Government, They Are The Government Los Trabajadores No Participan En El Gobierno, Son El Gobierno
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I1gk0c1WwJQ
The US, CIA, AFL-CIO, AIFLD & The 1973 Chilean Coup With Professor Ruth Needleman
https://youtu.be/Kw2NQbZgH-o
Chile's 9/11 & The Rise Of US Fascism
https://youtu.be/FMRrZWbaIOk
Memories of Chile On The 49th Anniversary Of The US AFL-CIO Supported Coup
https://portside.org/2017-07-03/memories-chili
1962-1979: The AFL-CIO and Trade Union Counterinsurgency US INTERFERENCE. PART II (FINAL
)https://www.voltairenet.org/article30046.html
U.S. Labor Reps. Conspired to Overthrow Elected Governments in Latin America
http://www.laboreducator.org/darkpast4.htm
“If the health workers of Chile collapse, the entire population will suffer”
https://publicservices.international/resources/news/carolina-espinoza-if-the-health-workers-of-chile-collapse-the-entire-population-will-suffer?id=11809&lang=en
U.S. Responsibility for the Coup in Chile
http://www.namebase.net:82/chile.html
LEPAIO
https://aflcio-int.education
info [at] aflcio-int.education
For more information: http://www.sanjosepeace.org
Added to the calendar on Wed, Oct 11, 2023 1:51PM
§Chilean Workers Organized Against The US AFL-CIO Efforts To Destroy The Economy
by San Jose Peace & Justice Center & LEPAIO
Wed, Oct 11, 2023 1:51PM
chilean-workers-1970-e1599938849511.jpg
The Chilean workers and councils were organizing against strikes of the mines and truckers that were financed and supported by the US and AFL-CIO leadership to overthrow the Allende government. Today the AFL-CIO leadership continue to defend these labor crimes and also are continuing to intervene in countries around the world. The privatization of the social security, healthcare and education that were implemented in Chile by Milton Friedman and the Chicago Boys are now taking place in the US.
http://www.sanjosepeace.org
§Chile Teachers & Students Fighting To Protect Education
by San Jose Peace & Justice Center & LEPAIO
Wed, Oct 11, 2023 1:51PM
chile_teacher_education_attacks.jpg
Chilean teachers and students are fighting against the privatization and attacks on public education. The privatization of education came as a direct result of the US AFL-CIO supported coup and Pinochet and they are still suffering the consequences of these crimes.
http://www.sanjosepeace.org
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$60.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code