This is the 50th anniversary of the US and AFL-CIO supported coup in Chile. The repression and privatization that the coup and Pinochet brought still torments the people and country.Join Elisabeth Milos, a Chilean American and member of CWA UPTE UCSF as well as LEPAIO who will be reporting on her trip to Chile on September 11th. She will also show video from her trip and she will be joined by Alicia Carvajal, a Chilean American and survivor of the 1973 coup who will share here experiences.The co-sponsor Labor Education Project on The AFL-CIO International Operations LEPAIO was formed to educate US trade unionists and workers about the role of the AFL-CIO around the world. The AFL-CIO is receiving over $75 million for the operations of the Solidarity Center which has is in 62 countries around the world and has been engaged in supporting pro-corporate unions and backing US coups and interventions.Additional Media:Stop AFL-CIO CIA Supported Coups! Speak Out & Action At AFL-CIO HQ On 50th Anniversary of Chile Coup“Chile 50 Years After 1,000 Days That Shook The Backyard Of Imperialism”:The Workers Do Not Participate In The Government, They Are The Government Los Trabajadores No Participan En El Gobierno, Son El GobiernoThe US, CIA, AFL-CIO, AIFLD & The 1973 Chilean Coup With Professor Ruth NeedlemanChile's 9/11 & The Rise Of US FascismMemories of Chile On The 49th Anniversary Of The US AFL-CIO Supported Coup1962-1979: The AFL-CIO and Trade Union Counterinsurgency US INTERFERENCE. PART II (FINALU.S. Labor Reps. Conspired to Overthrow Elected Governments in Latin America“If the health workers of Chile collapse, the entire population will suffer”U.S. Responsibility for the Coup in ChileLEPAIO