Goodbye Gas, Hello EVs!
Date:
Thursday, November 02, 2023
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
City of Sunnyvale
Email:
Phone:
408-730-7717
Location Details:
Online via Zoom
Everyone’s talking about electric vehicles: they cost less to fuel and maintain, and they fight climate change. Come to this webinar to learn why EVs are all the rage and how to go electric. Join a breakout room after the main presentation to ask about a specific model you're eyeing. RSVP now to get in on the EV action!
For more information: https://bit.ly/Nov2DriveEV
