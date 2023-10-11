Goodbye Gas, Hello EVs!

Date:

Thursday, November 02, 2023

Time:

7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

City of Sunnyvale

Email:

Phone:

408-730-7717

Location Details:

Online via Zoom

Everyone’s talking about electric vehicles: they cost less to fuel and maintain, and they fight climate change. Come to this webinar to learn why EVs are all the rage and how to go electric. Join a breakout room after the main presentation to ask about a specific model you're eyeing. RSVP now to get in on the EV action!