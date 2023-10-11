From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Stop the Santa Rita Jail Expansion!
Date:
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Time:
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Restore Oakland
Location Details:
Restore Oakland
1419 34th Ave
Oakland
1419 34th Ave
Oakland
Alameda County is plotting to build an $80M “mental health” jail expansion – pulling more public funding out of vital community resources and pouring it into a system that cages, traumatizes, and too often leaves our loved ones to die. We are mobilizing against this proposed expansion and demanding divestment, diversion, and decarceration!!
Join us on October 18th (5:30-7:30pm) at Restore Oakland for a teach-in and community-building space. We will shed light on the realities of the proposed jail expansion, hear from folks who have been impacted by the current system, and collectively vision the care and safety that we all deserve. Dinner will be served!
RSVP here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/community-call-in-stop-the-jail-expansion-tickets-717983958347
https://linktr.ee/restoreoakland
https://www.instagram.com/p/CyO9aeESncA/
For more information: https://restoreoakland.org/
