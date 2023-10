Alameda County is plotting to build an $80M “mental health” jail expansion – pulling more public funding out of vital community resources and pouring it into a system that cages, traumatizes, and too often leaves our loved ones to die. We are mobilizing against this proposed expansion and demanding divestment, diversion, and decarceration!!Join us on October 18th (5:30-7:30pm) at Restore Oakland for a teach-in and community-building space. We will shed light on the realities of the proposed jail expansion, hear from folks who have been impacted by the current system, and collectively vision the care and safety that we all deserve. Dinner will be served!RSVP here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/community-call-in-stop-the-jail-expansion-tickets-717983958347 #defundthepolice #carenotcops #carenotcages #oakland #eastbayevents #mentalhealthawareness