WorkWeek On Kaiser National Workers Strike, IBT VP Palmer On UPS & Retaliation & Mastafa Barghouti On Palestine & IsraelWorkWeek covers the strike by 75,000 Kaiser workers who went out on a national strike at Kaiser facilities throughout the country. Workers talk about their failure to have living wages and also the threat by Kaiser bosses and CEO's to contract out their work. We interviewed them on the picket line at the Kaiser hospital in San Francisco.Next WorkWeek looks at the struggle in the Teamsters union. During the lead up to the Teamsters UPS contract fight some members and leaders had concerns about how the process was taking place and whether their demands would be met.We interviewed Teamster national executive board member John Palmer. We talk with him again about the results of the contract and retaliation against him by IBT International President John O’Brien.WorkWeek next hears from Mustafa Barghouti who is a Palestinian physician, activist, and politician and is General Secretary of the Palestinian National Initiative (PNI). He was interviewed on this week on CNN about the view of the Palestinian people. This was an unusual example of the corporate media giving voice to a Palestinian.WorkWeek On South Africa Buthelezi, The AFL-CIO, CIA & Apartheid & Who Is SenatorLaphonza Butler, UBER & SEIUWorkWeek looks at the struggle in South Africa against apartheid which was a struggle not only against the apartheid regime but those who supported the regime. We hear about the fact that the AFL-CIO in collaboration with the CIA spent $1 million and more to support the tribal leader Chief Buthelezi to set up a fake union and train his supporters. These agents were then sent out to attack and murder strikers and their families including the BTR strike. Thousands of workers were killed by Buthelezi’s agents and the AFL-CIO rewarded Buthelezi by bringing him to Washington DC to give him the George Meany award in 1982. WorkWeek hears from General Industrial Workers Union of South Africa GIWUSA president Mametlwe Sebei and South African labor organizer and South African labor researcher David Hemson.WorkWeek also looks at California Governor Newsom's appointment of Laphonza Butler to replace Dianne Feinstein. It has raised the question of who she is. She was not only a president of this home care local of 325,000 but was president of the California SEIU. She left the SEIU and went to work for a consulting company that was helping UBER and Lyft fight AB5 which allowed UBER and Lyft drivers from getting workers comp, social security and unemployment. She also worked for Airbnb which has pushed gentrification in the US and around the world.We hear a report on her real history by SEIU 2015 member Bradley Weidmaier on Butler and the systemic corruption of the SEIU leadership.Additional Media:"Bloody Hands" Buthelezi, Labor Imperialism, The AFL-CIO, CIA & The ANC with David HemsonThe AFL-CIO & South Africa With Union Organizer & Labor Researcher David HemsonThe Struggle Against Apartheid In SA, Namibia & The Working Class Today With David HemsonWho Is Laphonza Butler? The SEIU &Corruption With SEIU 2015 Member Bradley WeidmaierThe AFL-CIO And The Trade Unions In South AfricaThe Attack & Murder of South African Trade Unionists By Buthelezi’s InkathaInkatha & Police Attacks On Trade UnionistsSouth Africa 2021 NUMSA Engineering Strike, Contract Labour & Capitalism with Phakamile MajolaSouth Africa NUMSA General Secretary Irvin Jim Interviewed On 5th Anniversary Of Mirakana MassacreStruggle Of The South African Working Class, NUMSA & The Formation Of The Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party (SRWP)WorkWeek#laborradionetwork #LaborRadioPod #1u #UnionStrong