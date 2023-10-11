From the Open-Publishing Calendar
SacKanda Organizing Event - 2023 Golden Harvest Festival
Saturday, October 14, 2023
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Class/Workshop
Khubaka, Michael Harris
2792079043
African Marketplace
Sacramento, California
Sacramento, California
October is California Farmer and Farmworker Month and final plans to kickoff #SacKanda events for the Golden Harvest Festival continue.
Join us at the "meet-up" at the Florin Square -African Marketplace as our Ancient Future embracing the ongoing rebirth of agriculture as foundation of our culture builds momentum.
Added to the calendar on Wed, Oct 11, 2023 10:09AM
