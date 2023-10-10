Suds, Snacks, and Socialism at the Starry Plough, Why We Need Alternative Media by DJ Mouse

hosted be Marsha Feinland w/ panelists Ann Garrison, Frank Sterling and Ken Epstein

Listen now: Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page: <audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2023/10/10/media_forum_mp3.mp3" controls="controls"></audio>

...to get news about things like grassroots organizing, anti-capitalist political parties, efforts to halt state violence and anti-war viewpoints, we turn to alternative sources. At this forum we will discuss what some of these sources are and how we can access and support them. Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party,the Alameda County Green Party and Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change. For more information email info@sudssnackssocialism(dot)org