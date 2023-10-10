From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Gaza Crisis: Emergency Webinar w/ Prof. Joel Beinin, Middle East Historian
Date:
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Peninsula Peace & Justice Center
Location Details:
Zoom - join from anywhere
Gaza Crisis: An Emergency Webinar with Prof. Joel Beinin
Thursday, October 19, 7:00 PM
Zoom registration here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nj94lJzjSF-CRjimKLlzhA#/registration
Joel Beinin is the Donald J. McLachlan Professor of History and Professor of Middle East History, Emeritus at Stanford University. Beinin’s research and writing focus on the social and cultural history and political economy of modern Egypt, Palestine, and Israel and on US policy in the Middle East. He has written or edited twelve books.
TAKE ACTION
In response to the atrocities committed by Hamas, Israel has announced a "complete siege" of Gaza, cutting off all supplies of food, water, electricity, medical supplies, and fuel. This is collective punishment of over 2 million innocent civilians in Gaza for the actions of a small minority.
Contact the White House, your Senators and Representative to tell them you oppose the use of American aid to pursue inhumane collective punishment.
White House Comment Line
(202) 456-1111
Email Contact Page: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
Sen. Alex Padilla
(202) 224-3553
Email Contact Page: https://www.padilla.senate.gov/contact/contact-form/
Sen. Laphonza Butler
(202) 224-3841
(No Email Contact Page Yet)
Congressional Switchboard
(202) 224-3121
Contact your congressperson: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative
NOTE: Date of this event: Thursday, Oct. 19th @ 7 PM
Tue, Oct 10, 2023 3:33PM
