Palestine
Palestine
View events for the week of 10/18/2023
Palestine South Bay Anti-War

Gaza Crisis: Emergency Webinar w/ Prof. Joel Beinin, Middle East Historian

emergency_webinar.png
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Peninsula Peace & Justice Center
Location Details:
Zoom - join from anywhere
Gaza Crisis: An Emergency Webinar with Prof. Joel Beinin

Thursday, October 19, 7:00 PM

Zoom registration here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nj94lJzjSF-CRjimKLlzhA#/registration

Joel Beinin is the Donald J. McLachlan Professor of History and Professor of Middle East History, Emeritus at Stanford University. Beinin’s research and writing focus on the social and cultural history and political economy of modern Egypt, Palestine, and Israel and on US policy in the Middle East. He has written or edited twelve books.


TAKE ACTION

In response to the atrocities committed by Hamas, Israel has announced a "complete siege" of Gaza, cutting off all supplies of food, water, electricity, medical supplies, and fuel. This is collective punishment of over 2 million innocent civilians in Gaza for the actions of a small minority.

Contact the White House, your Senators and Representative to tell them you oppose the use of American aid to pursue inhumane collective punishment.

White House Comment Line
(202) 456-1111
Email Contact Page: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/

Sen. Alex Padilla
(202) 224-3553
Email Contact Page: https://www.padilla.senate.gov/contact/contact-form/

Sen. Laphonza Butler
(202) 224-3841
(No Email Contact Page Yet)

Congressional Switchboard
(202) 224-3121
Contact your congressperson: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative

For more information: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/W...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Oct 10, 2023 3:29PM
by Peninsula Peace & Justice Center
Tue, Oct 10, 2023 3:29PM
ppjc.png
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/W...
NOTE: Date of this event: Thursday, Oct. 19th @ 7 PM
Pennisula Peace & Justice Center
Tue, Oct 10, 2023 3:33PM
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$60.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

