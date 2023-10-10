World Leaders Focus on High Debt Levels and Poor Economic Growth as Morocco Meetings Begin by Anjoulie Woodhead

World leaders, finance ministers, business groups, academics and development organizations descend on Marrakesh, Morocco, for the IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings. IMF head Kristalina Georgieva reports that the global economy lost $3.7 trillion due to shocks since 2020 and that slow and unequal growth continues.