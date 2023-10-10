From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Windows Smashed at Military Recruiters' Office in Daly City
On Indigenous People's Night, we smashed all nine windows at the military recruiters' office in so-called Daly City, California (Ramaytush Ohlone territory).
We dedicate this action to Jennifer "Ganda" Laude, a Filipina woman who was murdered by transphobic U.S. Marine Joseph Scott Pemberton on October 11, 2014. We acted in response to a call by Filipino/a/x comrades asking anarchists in the United States to memorialize Ganda and attack U.S. imperialism. We know that this one action alone is not enough, but we hope that it encourages other anarchists to attack in Ganda's name as well. For comrades in the Northeast who have the skills to do the research, Pemberton grew up in New Bedford, Massachusetts and may have returned there after he was pardoned by Duterte in 2020.
We extend our solidarity to all anti-colonial struggles around the world. Solidarity to Palestinians resisting Zionist settler-colonialism! Solidarity to Haitians resisting yet another U.N. intervention! Solidarity to Weelaunee forest defenders! Death to America!
