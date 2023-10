American Friends Service Committee is pleased to host Yousef Aljamal, journalist and contributor to the anthology, "Light in Gaza: Writings Born of Fire", on a speaking tour to several west coast U.S. cities.We are grateful to the many hosts and local organizers for making this visit possible!Info: https://afsc.org/light-gaza-speaking-tour OAKLAND: 10/11 at 6:30 – 8pm PTLakeshore Avenue Baptist Church, 3534 Lakeshore Ave, Oakland 94610Co-host: Bay Area World Without WallsSANTA CLARA: 10/12 at 7:00 - 8:15pm PTMCA Khadijah Hall, 3003 Scott Blvd, Santa Clara 95054Co-host: Muslim Community Association Social Committee of Santa ClaraGaza, home to two million people, continues to face suffocating conditions imposed by Israel. For sixteen years Palestinians in Gaza have lived under a brutal blockade, isolated from the rest of historic Palestine and the world.AFSCs new anthology, Light in Gaza: Writings Born of Fire, imagines the future of Gaza beyond the cruelties of occupation and Apartheid. It imagines what the future of Gaza could be, while reaffirming the critical role of Gaza in Palestinian identity, history, and liberation.Light in Gaza is a wide-ranging anthology that includes new works by eleven Palestinian writers and poets. It constitutes a collective effort to organize and center Palestinian voices in the ongoing struggle for liberation and justice. It explores the central question: can a better future for Gaza be imagined as a part of a broader vision for ending the Nakba through return, restoration of rights, and achieving justice?We hope that Light in Gaza: Writings Born of Fire will serve as a powerful intervention at an important political moment.ABOUT: American Friends Service Committee (AFSC)The American Friends Service Committee (AFSC) is a Quaker organization that includes people of various faiths who are committed to social justice, peace, and humanitarian service. Its work is based on the Quaker belief in the worth of every person and faith in the power of love to overcome violence and injustice.Since 1948, AFSC has worked in the United States, Israel, and the occupied Palestinian territory with Palestinians, Israelis, and other committed activists to support nonviolence, challenge oppression, and—since 1970—to end Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territory.This work is guided by our "Principles for a Just and Lasting Peace in Palestine and Israel." These principles support the implementation of international human rights and humanitarian law and call for an end to Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territory, implementation of refugees' right of return, equality, and justice for Palestinians and Israelis.