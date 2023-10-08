top
View events for the week of 10/12/2023
San Francisco Education & Student Activism

SF Unified School District Is in a Worse Situation After the Recalls

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, October 12, 2023
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Tes Welborn
Location Details:
This will be a hybrid meeting.
• Join us in person at Flywheel Coffee Roasters, 672 Stanyan Street (between Haight and Page) Please note that seating is limited.
• Or you can join us on line by clicking on ZOOM., copy this link:

https://zoom.us/j/97001985280?pwd=Nkx2UVFPSTRVWGVXUVZEbFRkb0xwQT09
• Or, with the Zoom app: Meeting ID: 970 0198 5280 Passcode: 333544. Or copy from our website.
• Zoom also provides telephone numbers. These are not toll-free numbers.
The closest number is: +1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose) Meeting ID: 970 0198 5280 Passcode: 333544
HANC has invited representatives from San Francisco Education Alliance, United Educators of San Francisco, and Service Employees International Union 1021, to discuss the ongoing struggles for teachers, students, and school administrators, and what can be done.
For more information: http://www.hanc-sf.org
Added to the calendar on Sun, Oct 8, 2023 5:30PM
