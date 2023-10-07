From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Power Hour for Gaza: The Root of Violence is Oppression Teach-in
Date:
Sunday, October 08, 2023
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Jewish Voice for Peace
Location Details:
Online via Zoom
Join Jewish Voice for Peace as we come together and take action in response to the unprecedented events in Palestine/Israel.
What is happening right now is the direct result of decades of the Israeli government’s occupation, colonization, and apartheid over millions of Palestinians. The only path to that future is an end to the root causes of all violence: Israeli oppression of Palestinians.
The bloodshed on Saturday 10/7 and the past 75 years traces back directly to U.S. complicity in the oppression and horror caused by Israel’s military occupation. The unchecked military funding, diplomatic cover, and billions of dollars of private money flowing from the U.S. enables and empowers Israel’s apartheid regime.
Join our power hour on Sunday 10/8 at 4pm PST. We’ll come together to take collective action towards ending U.S. military funding to Israel’s apartheid regime.
