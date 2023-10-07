top
San Francisco
San Francisco
International San Francisco Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

No to APEC – Yes to Global Worker Solidarity!

Date:
Friday, October 13, 2023
Time:
6:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Freedom Socialist Party
Location Details:
New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk Street (near Ellis St.), San Francisco
Seven blocks from Civic Center BART, on or near Muni bus lines #5, 19, 27, 31, 38, 49 · wheelchair accessible

To attend online, register: https://bit.ly/No-APEC
An international summit of corporate lobbyists and top government officials from the Pacific Rim is coming to San Francisco from November 12th to the 18th. APEC (Asian Pacific Economic Cooperation) is a free-trade effort to open borders to big business exploitation of workers and the environment. Come hear how agreements made at this summit could threaten the lives of billions. Learn about the planned counter-summit and protest and how to get involved. Join the discussion on the ways that working people, women, youth, people of color and queer folks can fight back.

To attend online, register: https://bit.ly/No-APEC

Donation $3-6
For more information: http://www.socialism.com
Added to the calendar on Sat, Oct 7, 2023 5:44PM
