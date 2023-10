An international summit of corporate lobbyists and top government officials from the Pacific Rim is coming to San Francisco from November 12th to the 18th. APEC (Asian Pacific Economic Cooperation) is a free-trade effort to open borders to big business exploitation of workers and the environment. Come hear how agreements made at this summit could threaten the lives of billions. Learn about the planned counter-summit and protest and how to get involved. Join the discussion on the ways that working people, women, youth, people of color and queer folks can fight back.To attend online, register: https://bit.ly/No-APEC Donation $3-6