From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Emergency Protest — All Out for Palestine
Date:
Sunday, October 08, 2023
Time:
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Israeli Consulate in San Francisco
456 Montgomery St
456 Montgomery St
Ways to help Palestinians:
1) Sign the following:
https://act.uscpr.org/a/supportsami?contactdata=upk72UEc0ur6FM9CmSvnIcRtsTE5EQvro+lWQOB2oSdeXoKPKmIYGprK56sSx8cr0kd8NbyiMrETY10jv5w4CKanchaJBgo9cr89ia9dpLaN%2fM74k76HzYe2KqSy+Go23QLT9IkQYPztW41oiF57fc+Aa1hyG7j9wVrOBQh4XngG0f0GaSZIdht6GGff3Fvq&emci=ea1b6dc6-b163-ee11-9937-00224832eb73&emdi=aad1ee4c-be63-ee11-9937-00224832eb73&ceid=1631053
https://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/contact_your_lawmaker_about_hr_3103#/11
https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/notechforapartheidaws?source=direct_link&referrer=group-adalah-justice-project
https://palestine.salsalabs.org/hr57/index.html?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=08815a7f-17b9-433d-a9c9-6bde26bd6c6d
https://act.uscpr.org/a/endmilitaryfunding
https://act.newmode.net/action/mpower-change/lift-siege-gaza
2) Learn more about Palestine at:
- American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)
- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)
- Rebuilding Alliance
- Adalah Justice Project
- Eyewitness Palestine
- Grassroots Al-Quds
- BDS Movement
- Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)
- We Are Not Numbers
- teachpalestine.org
- decolonizepalestine.com
- gazaincontext.com
- palambassador.org
- https://www.gazaunlocked.org/
- https://interactive.aljazeera.com/aje/PalestineRemix/
3) Read the following books:
- Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian
- Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha
4) Watch the following films:
- "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at https://www.1948movie.com/
- "The Price of Oslo"
Episode 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ism-ctaSbw0
Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgFWEVQTeHM
- "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnZSaKYmP2s
5) Boycott HP, PUMA, Sabra, SodaStream, ZARA, AHAVA, Airbnb, Expedia, Chevron
1) Sign the following:
https://act.uscpr.org/a/supportsami?contactdata=upk72UEc0ur6FM9CmSvnIcRtsTE5EQvro+lWQOB2oSdeXoKPKmIYGprK56sSx8cr0kd8NbyiMrETY10jv5w4CKanchaJBgo9cr89ia9dpLaN%2fM74k76HzYe2KqSy+Go23QLT9IkQYPztW41oiF57fc+Aa1hyG7j9wVrOBQh4XngG0f0GaSZIdht6GGff3Fvq&emci=ea1b6dc6-b163-ee11-9937-00224832eb73&emdi=aad1ee4c-be63-ee11-9937-00224832eb73&ceid=1631053
https://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/contact_your_lawmaker_about_hr_3103#/11
https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/notechforapartheidaws?source=direct_link&referrer=group-adalah-justice-project
https://palestine.salsalabs.org/hr57/index.html?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=08815a7f-17b9-433d-a9c9-6bde26bd6c6d
https://act.uscpr.org/a/endmilitaryfunding
https://act.newmode.net/action/mpower-change/lift-siege-gaza
2) Learn more about Palestine at:
- American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)
- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)
- Rebuilding Alliance
- Adalah Justice Project
- Eyewitness Palestine
- Grassroots Al-Quds
- BDS Movement
- Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)
- We Are Not Numbers
- teachpalestine.org
- decolonizepalestine.com
- gazaincontext.com
- palambassador.org
- https://www.gazaunlocked.org/
- https://interactive.aljazeera.com/aje/PalestineRemix/
3) Read the following books:
- Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian
- Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha
4) Watch the following films:
- "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at https://www.1948movie.com/
- "The Price of Oslo"
Episode 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ism-ctaSbw0
Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgFWEVQTeHM
- "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnZSaKYmP2s
5) Boycott HP, PUMA, Sabra, SodaStream, ZARA, AHAVA, Airbnb, Expedia, Chevron
Added to the calendar on Sat, Oct 7, 2023 5:23PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network