SF Labor Party Discussion & Organizing Meeting
Date:
Saturday, October 14, 2023
Time:
3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
UFCLP & RWF
Location Details:
474 Valencia St.
San Francisco
San Francisco
SF Labor Party Discussion & Organizing Meeting
Time To UNITE & Fight As A Class
Sunday October 14th 3:30 PM
474 Valencia St.
San Francisco, California
Working people and the oppressed are under attack by the capitatlists and union busters. UAW, SAG AFTRA and Kasier unions are facing major attacks and they are fighting back with strikes. This is critical but we are fighting a system called capitalism and to fight a system we need to unite these strikes and struggles and build a mass workers movement for Power.
While we are fighting for survival, the Demorats and Republicans are pushing wars in Ukraine and the encirclement of China as well as wars on the people of Palestine. The US has over 800 bases around the world with a budget of nearly one trillion dollars while working people live in tents and in the streets.
We also face union busting in San Francisco with Democrats pushing privatization and outsourcing of public jobs, attacks on civil service and termination of ovr 1,000 workers for not taking a vaccine. They also want to privatize
and close Laguna Honda Hospital and have killed 14 patients who were pushed out the door.
Our union leadership continue support the Democrats yet the Democrats like the Republicans are controlled by racist union busting billionaires like Musk, Bezos and Thiel.
Come to a meeting to hear about these workers struggles and how we can unite and form a mass democratic workers party to take forward our struggles.
Sponsored by
United Front Committee for A Labor Party
Revolutionary Workers Front
For more info:
http://www.ufclp.org
info [at] ufclp.org
For more information: http://www.ufclp.org
Added to the calendar on Sat, Oct 7, 2023 2:26PM
