SF Labor Party Discussion & Organizing MeetingTime To UNITE & Fight As A ClassSunday October 14th 3:30 PM474 Valencia St.San Francisco, CaliforniaWorking people and the oppressed are under attack by the capitatlists and union busters. UAW, SAG AFTRA and Kasier unions are facing major attacks and they are fighting back with strikes. This is critical but we are fighting a system called capitalism and to fight a system we need to unite these strikes and struggles and build a mass workers movement for Power.While we are fighting for survival, the Demorats and Republicans are pushing wars in Ukraine and the encirclement of China as well as wars on the people of Palestine. The US has over 800 bases around the world with a budget of nearly one trillion dollars while working people live in tents and in the streets.We also face union busting in San Francisco with Democrats pushing privatization and outsourcing of public jobs, attacks on civil service and termination of ovr 1,000 workers for not taking a vaccine. They also want to privatizeand close Laguna Honda Hospital and have killed 14 patients who were pushed out the door.Our union leadership continue support the Democrats yet the Democrats like the Republicans are controlled by racist union busting billionaires like Musk, Bezos and Thiel.Come to a meeting to hear about these workers struggles and how we can unite and form a mass democratic workers party to take forward our struggles.Sponsored byUnited Front Committee for A Labor PartyRevolutionary Workers FrontFor more info: