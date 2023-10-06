From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Free virtual screening of the documentary film "I Came, But I Didn’t Arrive"
Date:
Sunday, October 08, 2023
Time:
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom (Registration link is below)
The film screening will be followed by a discussion with the film director Fidaa Ataya.
This film tells the story of a Palestinian refugee boy whose family was forced to flee their village of Yibna in 1948, which led to his birth in a refugee camp in Lebanon. He narrowly escaped the Sabra and Shatila massacre in 1982 by fleeing to Yemen, seeking refuge.
His mother died in Syria and was buried in Lebanon. He lived the remaining years of his childhood in the Canada refugee camp in Egypt, later returning with his father to Gaza after the Oslo Accords allowed them back to their homeland.
This is the true story of Mohammad’s life, a story that is shared by countless other Palestinians, a story of displacement, massacre, and war. It’s also a story of hope and the uncompromising strength of the human spirit.
Ways to help Palestinians:
1) Sign the following:
https://act.uscpr.org/a/supportsami?contactdata=upk72UEc0ur6FM9CmSvnIcRtsTE5EQvro+lWQOB2oSdeXoKPKmIYGprK56sSx8cr0kd8NbyiMrETY10jv5w4CKanchaJBgo9cr89ia9dpLaN%2fM74k76HzYe2KqSy+Go23QLT9IkQYPztW41oiF57fc+Aa1hyG7j9wVrOBQh4XngG0f0GaSZIdht6GGff3Fvq&emci=ea1b6dc6-b163-ee11-9937-00224832eb73&emdi=aad1ee4c-be63-ee11-9937-00224832eb73&ceid=1631053
https://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/contact_your_lawmaker_about_hr_3103#/11
https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/notechforapartheidaws?source=direct_link&referrer=group-adalah-justice-project
https://palestine.salsalabs.org/hr57/index.html?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=08815a7f-17b9-433d-a9c9-6bde26bd6c6d
https://act.uscpr.org/a/endmilitaryfunding
https://act.newmode.net/action/mpower-change/lift-siege-gaza
2) Learn more about Palestine at:
- American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)
- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)
- Rebuilding Alliance
- Adalah Justice Project
- Eyewitness Palestine
- Grassroots Al-Quds
- BDS Movement
- Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)
- We Are Not Numbers
- teachpalestine.org
- decolonizepalestine.com
- gazaincontext.com
- palambassador.org
- https://www.gazaunlocked.org/
- https://interactive.aljazeera.com/aje/PalestineRemix/
3) Read the following books:
- Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian
- Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha
4) Watch the following films:
- "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at https://www.1948movie.com/
- "The Price of Oslo"
Episode 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ism-ctaSbw0
Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgFWEVQTeHM
- "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnZSaKYmP2s
5) Boycott HP, PUMA, Sabra, SodaStream, ZARA, AHAVA, Airbnb, Expedia, Chevron
