North Bay / Marin Environment & Forest Defense

#ClimateCrisis: No Costco Mega Gas Station in Novato March & Rally

sm_no_fossil_fuels_350_bay_area.jpg
original image (1253x483)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, November 04, 2023
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
350 Marin and 350 Bay Area
Location Details:
Rowland Blvd - Park and Ride parking lot
Novato, CA 94945

RSVP for exact address details, please
Global Power Up for Climate Solutions Weekend of Climate Action

Join 350Marin's and 350Bay Area's Climate Action March/Rally in Novato on Saturday 11/4 from 2 - 4 pm!

RSVP: https://act.350.org/event/global-power-up/25904/signup/


Let Costco and Novato City Know: Urgent Times to End the Area of Fossil Fuels.

In April 2020, Costco Wholesale proposed to add a gas station adjacent to the existing Costco Wholesale store located in the Vintage Oaks Shopping Center. This is Costco’s second attempt to build a mega gas station next to its store. If approved and built, it would become the largest gas station in Marin County in 2024.

The project includes the construction of an approximately 10,000-square-foot canopy that will cover 14 fuel dispensers that accommodate 28 fueling positions. Additionally, it comprises 3 x 40,000-gallon gasoline underground storage tanks (UST) and 1x 1,500-gallon additive UST.

This project is entirely incompatible with the Climate Emergency Crisis we are in. It is urgent time to end burning fossil fuels for transportation and all other energy consumption and switch to clean electric energy instead.

Tell Costco to become part of the Solution, not the Problem! Tell Novato City: No Mega Gas Station. Don't add Fuel to the Fire. Let's march together.

We provide some signs; however, bringing your own is very welcome. We can't wait to see you there!

This event is part of the Global Power Up for Climate Solutions Weekend of Climate Action: https://globalpowerup.org/. All around the world, people will come together to power up the global renewable energy revolution. Let’s shift money and political influence away from fossil fuel companies and towards a clean and equitable future for all!
For more information: https://act.350.org/event/global-power-up/...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Oct 6, 2023 7:33AM
§
by 350 Marin and 350 Bay Area
Fri, Oct 6, 2023 7:33AM
sm_no_costco_mega_gas_station_in_novato_____global_power_up.jpg
original image (1000x405)
https://act.350.org/event/global-power-up/...
