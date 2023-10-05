top
East Bay Environment & Forest Defense

Capitalism and the Climate Crisis: Everything to Lose and a World to Win

october-23-th_berkeley.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (808.5KB)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, October 21, 2023
Time:
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Speak Out Socialists
Email:
Phone:
(510) 343-9105
Location Details:
2727 Event Space, 2727 California Street, Berkeley, CA 94703

CAN’T JOIN IN-PERSON? JOIN THE EVENT VIA ZOOM
TINYURL.COM/OCTOBER-TH-2023
The climate crisis is already here, and every year it is getting worse. The politicians make their promises and their pledges, but in reality they do next to nothing to address this emergency. Biden promised “bold action to save the planet,” but he has actually opened up more federal lands to fossil fuel extraction than Trump, and U.S. oil production has only increased under his administration. In the end, it is their defense of the capitalist system that prevents politicians from putting an end to burning fossil fuels. We cannot rely on them to bring about the changes we need.

The future is up to us, the vast majority of humanity. In order to carry out the necessary steps to address the climate emergency, the capitalist system has to go. There is another future waiting for us, but we have no time to lose to bring it about.

Join us for a presentation and discussion on what it will take to address the climate crisis and build a world that no longer relies on fossil fuels, and is not based on the destruction of the planet.
For more information: https://speakoutsocialists.org/10-21-23-th/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Oct 5, 2023 11:06PM
