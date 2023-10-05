From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Revolutionary Friday: Stop U.S. Funding For Wars and Occupation
Date:
Friday, October 06, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Revolutionary Workers Front
Location Details:
San Francisco Federal Building
90 7th Street (Mission & 7th Street)
San Francisco, CA
Revolutionary Friday: STOP U.S. FUNDING FOR WARS AND OCCUPATION
Friday, October 6, 1:00pm - 2:00pm
San Francisco Federal Building
90 7th Street (Mission & 7th Street)
San Francisco, CA
United States of North America :
OUT OF: AFRICA, ASIA, LATIN AMERICA, THE CARRIBEAN AND THE MIDDLE EAST
All are welcomed to Revolutionary Friday with the Revolutionary Workers Front and Mothers On The March, at the SF Federal Building.
As the U.S. is increasing its military and corporate dominance throughout countries of the Global South for control of oil, minerals and land, people in the U.S. and globally are experiencing an increase in homelessness, lack of basic health and mental health care, and hunger.
We are standing together to speak-out for a better world for all and to call out what capitalism is doing.,
