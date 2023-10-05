Revolutionary Friday: Stop U.S. Funding For Wars and Occupation

Friday, October 06, 2023

1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Protest

Revolutionary Workers Front

San Francisco Federal Building

90 7th Street (Mission & 7th Street)

San Francisco, CA

Revolutionary Friday: STOP U.S. FUNDING FOR WARS AND OCCUPATION

Friday, October 6, 1:00pm - 2:00pm



United States of North America :

OUT OF: AFRICA, ASIA, LATIN AMERICA, THE CARRIBEAN AND THE MIDDLE EAST



All are welcomed to Revolutionary Friday with the Revolutionary Workers Front and Mothers On The March, at the SF Federal Building.



As the U.S. is increasing its military and corporate dominance throughout countries of the Global South for control of oil, minerals and land, people in the U.S. and globally are experiencing an increase in homelessness, lack of basic health and mental health care, and hunger.



We are standing together to speak-out for a better world for all and to call out what capitalism is doing.,