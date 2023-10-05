top
International
International
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
International Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

IMF Speaks: World Economy Loses $3.7 Trillion Due to Pandemic and Economic Shocks

by Anjoulie Woodhead
Thu, Oct 5, 2023 10:23AM
As World Leaders Head to Morocco, IMF Leader Raises Growth and Debt Challenges
Successive shocks since 2020 lost the world economy $3.7 trillion and poor countries are hit the hardest, noted IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. Georgieva delivered the annual curtain-raiser speech in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, ahead of the upcoming Morocco IMF, G20 and World Bank Annual Meetings.

“Georgieva highlights that most of the world is worse off since the pandemic began,” said Eric LeCompte, Executive Director of the religious development organization Jubilee USA Network. LeCompte will participate in the upcoming Morocco meetings. “More people have become poor and inequality has gotten worse.”

According to the IMF, global economic growth remains below the 3.8 percent average of the two decades before the pandemic.

Georgieva shared in her speech that more than half of low-income countries and one-fifth of emerging economies remain at high risk of debt crisis.

“At least 60 countries are in debt crises,” stated LeCompte who serves on United Nations expert groups on global debt. “As we head to Morocco meetings, world leaders can help solve the debt crisis or continue to do too little, too late."

Georgieva underscored the IMF deployment of $1 trillion since the pandemic, including Special Drawing Rights – an emergency currency that the IMF issued in 2021. She called for increasing IMF resources.

“Special Drawing Rights played a critical role in addressing the pandemic and rising global poverty," stated LeCompte. "Our world needs more aid like this as soon as possible."

Jubilee USA Network is an alliance of more than 75 US organizations and 750 faith communities working with 50 Jubilee global partners. Jubilee USA builds an economy that serves, protects and promotes the participation of the most vulnerable. Jubilee USA wins critical global financial reforms and won more than $130 billion in debt relief to benefit the world's poorest people.

http://www.jubileeusa.org
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$60.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code