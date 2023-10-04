Mill Valley: Power Up for Climate Solutions Rally

Date:

Friday, November 03, 2023

Time:

4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Mill Valley Seniors for Peace

Location Details:

Intersection of Camino Alto and Miller Ave

Mill Valley, CA 94941

Join Mill Valley Seniors for Peace for our climate emergency sidewalk demonstration at the corner of Camino Alto and Miller Ave on Friday, November 3rd at 4:00 p.m.



We’re calling on governments to use all financial means possible to reclaim the excessive profits of the fossil fuels industry. Whether through taxes, by ending subsidies and by stopping all investments in old and new fossil fuel projects, they must use this money to power up the global renewable energy revolution, that is fair and distributes resources equitably around the world.



This event is part of a Global Weekend of Climate Action. All around the world, people will come together to power up the global renewable energy revolution. Let’s shift money and political influence away from fossil fuel companies and towards a clean and equitable future for all!



Let's power up the future we want!