Mill Valley: Power Up for Climate Solutions Sidewalk Rally
Date:
Saturday, November 04, 2023
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Mill Valley Seniors for Peace
Location Details:
Intersection of Camino Alto and Miller Ave
Mill Valley, CA
Mill Valley, CA
Join Mill Valley Seniors for Peace for our climate emergency demonstration at the corner of Camino Alto and Miller Ave on Friday, November 3rd at 4:00 p.m.
We’re calling on governments to use all financial means possible to reclaim the excessive profits of the fossil fuels industry. Whether through taxes, by ending subsidies and by stopping all investments in old and new fossil fuel projects, they must use this money to power up the global renewable energy revolution, that is fair and distributes resources equitably around the world.
This event is part of a Global Weekend of Climate Action. All around the world, people will come together to power up the global renewable energy revolution. Let’s shift money and political influence away from fossil fuel companies and towards a clean and equitable future for all!
Let's power up the future we want!
For more information: https://act.350.org/event/global-power-up/...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Oct 4, 2023 5:45PM
