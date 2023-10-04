top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 10/7/2023
East Bay Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Media Activism & Independent Media

Fighting the Information Behemoth: Why We Need Alternative Media

suds_forum_flyer_-_2023-10.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (390.1KB)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, October 07, 2023
Time:
2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Suds, Snacks and Socialism Forum Committee
Location Details:
The Starry Plough Pub
3101 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94705
The corporate press has always expressed the views of the rich and powerful. Now that giant corporations are consuming and consolidating once nominally independent news outlets, there is very little independent reporting. In order to get news about things like grassroots organizing, anti-capitalist political parties, efforts to halt state violence and anti-war viewpoints, we turn to alternative sources. At this forum we will discuss what some of these sources are and how we can access and support them.

Speakers include:
Ann Garrison – Contributing Editor to Black Agenda Report and a contributor to The Grayzone, Pacifica Radio, and other outlets
Frank Sterling – Programmer, Full Circle KPFA radio; Producer, First Voice Media; Oscar Grant Committee and Reimagine Anitoch
Ken Epstein – Education Editor for the Oakland Post; formerly communication director for the Oakland Education Association
*Organizations listed for identification purposes only.

Please help us celebrate our return to the Starry Plough by ordering food and/or drinks. Please arrive early to place your order so that you do not miss any of the presentations. An open discussion will follow the presentations.

This event is free. We will be accepting donations which will be divided among the sponsoring organizations.

This event is sponsored by the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party,
the Alameda County Green Party and Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change.

For more information email
For more information: http://www.peaceandfreedom.us
Added to the calendar on Wed, Oct 4, 2023 5:07PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$60.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code