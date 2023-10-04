Fighting the Information Behemoth: Why We Need Alternative Media

Date:

Saturday, October 07, 2023

Time:

2:30 PM - 4:30 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Suds, Snacks and Socialism Forum Committee

Location Details:

The Starry Plough Pub

3101 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94705



The corporate press has always expressed the views of the rich and powerful. Now that giant corporations are consuming and consolidating once nominally independent news outlets, there is very little independent reporting. In order to get news about things like grassroots organizing, anti-capitalist political parties, efforts to halt state violence and anti-war viewpoints, we turn to alternative sources. At this forum we will discuss what some of these sources are and how we can access and support them.



Speakers include:

Ann Garrison – Contributing Editor to Black Agenda Report and a contributor to The Grayzone, Pacifica Radio, and other outlets

Frank Sterling – Programmer, Full Circle KPFA radio; Producer, First Voice Media; Oscar Grant Committee and Reimagine Anitoch

Ken Epstein – Education Editor for the Oakland Post; formerly communication director for the Oakland Education Association

*Organizations listed for identification purposes only.



Please help us celebrate our return to the Starry Plough by ordering food and/or drinks. Please arrive early to place your order so that you do not miss any of the presentations. An open discussion will follow the presentations.



This event is free. We will be accepting donations which will be divided among the sponsoring organizations.



This event is sponsored by the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party,

the Alameda County Green Party and Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change.



For more information email