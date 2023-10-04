top
protest cheer
International South Bay Arts + Action Government & Elections

United Nations Association Film Festival

Date:
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
UNAFF
Location Details:
various events in Palo Alto, East Palo Alto, San Francisco, and at Stanford University, please see website for more details
We are delighted to announce the 26th UNAFF (United Nations Association Film Festival), which was founded in 1998 by Stanford educator and film critic Jasmina Bojic in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

This year’s theme SOLUTIONS continues our enduring devotion to the principles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, with an emphasis on strategies and approaches that offer solutions to the world's current burning problems.

As one of the oldest solely documentary film festivals in the US, UNAFF has grown and earned the respect of audiences and filmmakers alike for its fearless independence and integrity. In addition to providing early outlets for films, many of which later went on to win major awards and accolades, UNAFF prides itself in creating a community forum with year-round programs facilitating education and dialogue about different cultures, issues, and solutions.

Over the years UNAFF has screened some of the most acclaimed and talked-about documentaries in the industry,many of which later went on to win major awards and accolades (among them 8 Academy Award winners and 34 Academy nominated documentaries).
For more information: http://www.unaff.org/2023/schedule.html
IMC Network
