top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
U.S. Racial Justice

The University of New Mexico Statement of Solidarity: No Honor in Onate's Violence

by UNM Native American Studies Faculty
Wed, Oct 4, 2023 12:15PM
This is the second time a shooting occurred at a peaceful rally against an Oñate statue. The first occurred two years ago in 2021 near Old Town in Albuquerque, when another unprovoked gunman shot and injured a peaceful protester. Here on the UNM main campus, we are pushing for the renaming of Oñate Hall. We should not honor the well-known legacy of violence and trauma.
sm_screenshot_2023-10-04_10.11.40_am.jpg
original image (1366x681)
UNM Statement of Solidarity: No Honor in Onate's Violence

Dear University of New Mexico and New Mexico community,

September 28, 2023, was a disheartening day for our New Mexico community. We learned that during a peaceful rally celebrating the delay of the re-installation of the Juan de Oñate statue outside a Rio Arriba County building in Española, an unprovoked gunman shot a peaceful protester.

This is the second time a shooting occurred at a peaceful rally against an Oñate statue. The first occurred two years ago in 2021 near Old Town in Albuquerque, when another unprovoked gunman shot and injured a peaceful protester. Here on the UNM main campus, we are pushing for the renaming of Oñate Hall. We should not honor the well-known legacy of violence and trauma.

It is evident to the Native American Studies faculty and to our community members that a legacy of violence against Indigenous people persists. Out of respect for the peaceful protester and Native peoples overall who are still confronting the trauma and harm of violence, we ask all our UNM community members and leaders to recognize September 28, 2023, as a day in which Indigenous people continue to endure racism.

This violent act is particularly poignant during October, when we will be celebrating and acknowledging Indigenous People’s Day and the fight to revitalize our communities, languages, and peoples. The University of New Mexico Native American Studies Department faculty stands against racism and violence from Oñate’s brutality of the 1500s to now.

Signed by:
Native American Studies Department Faculty of University of New Mexico

Statement courtesy of The Red Nation
For more information: https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2023/10/unm...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$60.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code