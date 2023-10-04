top
San Francisco
San Francisco
San Francisco Labor & Workers

Speak Out! No Union Busting Senator From CA- Stop Cruise/Waymo Mayhem In San Francisco

Date:
Thursday, October 05, 2023
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
UFCLP
Location Details:
California State Building
San Francisco
350 McAllister St.
San Francisco
10/5/23 Press Conference & Speak Out At SF CA State Building

No Union Busting Senator From California
Stop Cruise/Waymo Mayhem In San Francisco

Protest Governor Gavin Newsom’s Appointment of Union Buster Laphonza Butler To US Senate
& Hold Governor Gavin Newsom Responsible For Injuries and Deaths by GM Cruise and Waymo Google Robo Taxis

When: Thursday Octobr 12 11:00 AM

Place: San Francisco California State Building
350 McAllister St/Polk
San Francisco

The appointment of Laphonza Butler to the US Senate to replace Senator Feinstein is an insult and attack on the working people of California. Butler after leaving SEIU California and SEIU 2015 worked as a consultant to support opposition to AB5 and also to support the UBER Lyft propositon 22 which the industry spent more than $200 million to pass.
Additionally Butler went to work for AirBnB which has helped gentrify and destroy working class housing both in the US and aound the world.

We will also be demanding that Governor Newsom and his CPUC and DMV also be held responsible for the injuries and deaths caused by GM owned Cruise and Waymo Google Robo taxis. They have caused mayhem in San Francisco and his DMV and the CPUC are allowing them these robo taxi companies to blatantly violate the Calfiornia Vehicular code.

The people of San Francisco and Calfiornia cannot afford union busters and the tech billionaires runninng our city and state.

United Front Committee For A Labor Party
Alliance For Independent Workers

http://www.ufcw.org
info [at] ufclp.org
For more information: http://www.ufclp.org
Added to the calendar on Wed, Oct 4, 2023 10:31AM
§Newsom & Laphonza Butler
by UFCLP
Wed, Oct 4, 2023 10:31AM
sm_butler_laphonza___newsom.jpeg
original image (1200x800)
Newsom has appointed former SEIU 2015 president Laphonza Butler to the US Senate. After leaving the SEIU she worked for a consulting company to fight AB5 and also push reactionary proposition 22 which prevented UBER and Lyft drivers from getting workers compensation, unemployment insurance and social security. They spent $200 million for it and she help fight it for these union busters. She also worked for AirB&B which pushes gentrification and privatization of housing in San Francisco, the US and the world.
http://www.ufclp.org
§Who Is Laphonza Butler? A Senator For Sale To The Union Busters?
by UFCLP
Wed, Oct 4, 2023 10:31AM
sm_butler_graphic.jpg
original image (640x640)
Gavin Newsom has appointed a former SEIU 2015 Preident Laphonza Butler to the US Senate. She was also the head of SEIU Calfiornia. After leaving the SEIU she worked for a consulting company that was being paid to fight AB5 by UBER and other tech billionaires and union busters. She also helped push the anti-labor Proposition 22 which prevented UBER and Lyft worker from getting workers compensation, unemployment and social security. This anti-labor legislation is being opposed by all of labor. Why did Newsom appoint this union buster who lives in Maryland to become a US Senator for California
http://www.ufclp.org
