10/5/23 Press Conference & Speak Out At SF CA State BuildingNo Union Busting Senator From CaliforniaStop Cruise/Waymo Mayhem In San FranciscoProtest Governor Gavin Newsom’s Appointment of Union Buster Laphonza Butler To US Senate& Hold Governor Gavin Newsom Responsible For Injuries and Deaths by GM Cruise and Waymo Google Robo TaxisWhen: Thursday Octobr 12 11:00 AMPlace: San Francisco California State Building350 McAllister St/PolkSan FranciscoThe appointment of Laphonza Butler to the US Senate to replace Senator Feinstein is an insult and attack on the working people of California. Butler after leaving SEIU California and SEIU 2015 worked as a consultant to support opposition to AB5 and also to support the UBER Lyft propositon 22 which the industry spent more than $200 million to pass.Additionally Butler went to work for AirBnB which has helped gentrify and destroy working class housing both in the US and aound the world.We will also be demanding that Governor Newsom and his CPUC and DMV also be held responsible for the injuries and deaths caused by GM owned Cruise and Waymo Google Robo taxis. They have caused mayhem in San Francisco and his DMV and the CPUC are allowing them these robo taxi companies to blatantly violate the Calfiornia Vehicular code.The people of San Francisco and Calfiornia cannot afford union busters and the tech billionaires runninng our city and state.Sponsored ByUnited Front Committee For A Labor PartyAlliance For Independent Workers