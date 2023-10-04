From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Speak Out! No Union Busting Senator From CA- Stop Cruise/Waymo Mayhem In San Francisco
Thursday, October 05, 2023
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Protest
UFCLP
California State Building
San Francisco
350 McAllister St.
San Francisco
San Francisco
350 McAllister St.
San Francisco
10/5/23 Press Conference & Speak Out At SF CA State Building
No Union Busting Senator From California
Stop Cruise/Waymo Mayhem In San Francisco
Protest Governor Gavin Newsom’s Appointment of Union Buster Laphonza Butler To US Senate
& Hold Governor Gavin Newsom Responsible For Injuries and Deaths by GM Cruise and Waymo Google Robo Taxis
When: Thursday Octobr 12 11:00 AM
Place: San Francisco California State Building
350 McAllister St/Polk
San Francisco
The appointment of Laphonza Butler to the US Senate to replace Senator Feinstein is an insult and attack on the working people of California. Butler after leaving SEIU California and SEIU 2015 worked as a consultant to support opposition to AB5 and also to support the UBER Lyft propositon 22 which the industry spent more than $200 million to pass.
Additionally Butler went to work for AirBnB which has helped gentrify and destroy working class housing both in the US and aound the world.
We will also be demanding that Governor Newsom and his CPUC and DMV also be held responsible for the injuries and deaths caused by GM owned Cruise and Waymo Google Robo taxis. They have caused mayhem in San Francisco and his DMV and the CPUC are allowing them these robo taxi companies to blatantly violate the Calfiornia Vehicular code.
The people of San Francisco and Calfiornia cannot afford union busters and the tech billionaires runninng our city and state.
Sponsored By
United Front Committee For A Labor Party
Alliance For Independent Workers
http://www.ufcw.org
info [at] ufclp.org
For more information: http://www.ufclp.org
