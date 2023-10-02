California Governor Gavin Newsom has appointed former SEIU 2015 president Laphonza Butler US Senator to replace Senator Dianne Feinstein who passed away. After leaving the SEIU in California she became a consultant on how to stop labor and union busting.

California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom has appointed former SEU 2015 president Laphonza Butler to the US Senate to replace Senator Dianne Feinstein.According to SEIU 2015 member ,Bradley Wiedmaier, he was threatened to be arrested by Butler for refusing to leave an excecutive board meeting of the local although according to Weidmaier the SEIU constitution allows members attend all meetings.He also discuses the relationship of the SEIU to the Democratic Party and the anti-labor union busting role of Butler who joined a consultant company SCRB Strategies and worked to help UBER pass an anti-labor initiative to prevent UBER and Lyft drivers from getting workers comp, social security and unemployment.Uber also retained Butler, who at that time was a senior Harris campaign strategist, to advise the company on its dealings with organized labor.Butler, who used to lead SEIU California as president was also a partner at SCRB Strategies, a consulting firm that Uber paid $105,000 during the first half of 2019 according to records filed with the California secretary of state. SCRB’s other partners are Juan Rodriguez, who was Harris’ campaign manager, and Sean Clegg and Ace Smith, both senior strategists on her campaign.Butler's partner in Maryland is Neneki Lee who serves as the National Division Director for Public Services at the SEIU.This interview done on 10/2/23Additional Media:SEIU CA Homecare Workers Speak Out About Corruption By Tyrone Freeman & SEIU Andy Stern"Stealth Election" Issues Facing Dave Regan's SEIU UHW in The Rigging Of The 2014 ElectionWorkWeekLabor Video Project