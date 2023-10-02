From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Blessing of the Animals
Sunday, October 08, 2023
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Class/Workshop
Dolores Perez Heilbron
First Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco
In the Chapel
1187 Franklin Street / Corner Geary Blvd
San Francisco, CA 94109
BLESSING OF THE ANIMALS
Join us in this celebration with music, songs, and speakers!
This service affirms respect for all life, reminding us that we are a part of the interdependent web of all existence, in the tradition of Saint Francis of Assisi, namesake of our City, patron of animals and the environment.
Join us in this celebration of all creatures and the earth itself!
Rev. Dr. John Buehrens will give a homily:
'THE GREAT ANIMAL ORCHESTRA"
Bring your animal companion (or a photograph of them), and participate in this recognition of all the creatures of this earth!
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/animalministry
