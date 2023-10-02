Blessing of the Animals

Date:

Sunday, October 08, 2023

Time:

1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Dolores Perez Heilbron

Email:

Location Details:

First Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco

In the Chapel

1187 Franklin Street / Corner Geary Blvd

San Francisco, CA 94109

BLESSING OF THE ANIMALS



Join us in this celebration with music, songs, and speakers!



This service affirms respect for all life, reminding us that we are a part of the interdependent web of all existence, in the tradition of Saint Francis of Assisi, namesake of our City, patron of animals and the environment.



Join us in this celebration of all creatures and the earth itself!



Rev. Dr. John Buehrens will give a homily:

'THE GREAT ANIMAL ORCHESTRA"



Bring your animal companion (or a photograph of them), and participate in this recognition of all the creatures of this earth!